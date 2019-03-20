Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says tariffs on Chinese goods may stay for 'substantial period'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Akron-Canton airport in Canton, Ohio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States may leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a "substantial period" to ensure that Beijing complies with any trade agreement.

The stance could complicate U.S.-China trade talks set to resume next week, as Chinese officials have been pressing for a full lifting of U.S. tariffs as part of any deal, people familiar with the talks have said.

Trump said his top negotiators, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would leave for Beijing this weekend, confirming plans for talks next week disclosed on Tuesday by an administration official.

The face-to-face talks will be the first since Trump delayed a March 1 deadline to avert a rise in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from the current 10 percent.

"The deal is coming along nicely," Trump said to reporters at the White House, adding that the China trip was intended "to further the deal."

But when asked about lifting U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump said: "We’re not talking about removing them. We're talking about leaving them for a substantial period of time because we have to make sure that if we do the deal, China lives by it."

Trump did not elaborate on his plans for the tariffs. His negotiators have demanded that China agree to an enforcement mechanism to ensure that Beijing follows through on any reform pledges in any deal.

Washington is demanding that China end practices it says force the transfer of American technology to Chinese companies, improve access for American companies to China's markets and curb industrial subsidies.

Since July 2018, the United States has imposed duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, including $50 billion in technology and industrial goods at 25 percent and $200 billion in other products including furniture and construction materials, at 10 percent. China has hit back with tariffs on about $110 billion worth of U.S. goods, including soybeans and other commodities.

The eight-month trade war between the world's two largest economies has raised costs, roiled financial markets, shrunk U.S. farm exports and disrupted manufacturing supply chains.

Later on Wednesday, during a speech in Lima, Ohio, Trump emphasized again that he wanted the United States to reach a "great" trade deal with China.

"We're so far down, it's got to be a great deal. If it's not a great deal, you never catch up," Trump said in remarks at a military tank manufacturing plant.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Lima, Ohio, and David Lawder in Washington; Writing by David Lawder, Doina Chiacu and Makini Brice; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)

By Steve Holland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55pTHE PERIMETER PERSPECTIVE : Government Affairs March Newsletter
PU
06:50pLevi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
RE
06:50pPARKER WAICHMAN LLP : Procesadora La Hacienda Recall Puts Students And Consumers At Risk
PU
06:50pUNION COUNTY OR : Second Amendment Rights Statement
PU
06:50pEPIC Insurance Brokers adds Stephanie Pitzer in Dallas Texas
SE
06:49pLevi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
RE
06:41pBrazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5% -- Update
DJ
06:39pTrump says tariffs on Chinese goods may stay for 'substantial period'
RE
06:39pTrump says tariffs on Chinese goods may stay for 'substantial period'
RE
06:25pDEA DEUTSCHE ERDOEL : Sierra acquisition completed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.