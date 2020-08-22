Trump says without proof that FDA 'deep state' slowing COVID trials

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Saturday accused members of the "deep state" at the Food and
Drug Administration, without providing evidence, of working to
slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November
presidential election.
In a Twitter post, Trump said the deep state "or whoever" at
the FDA was making it very difficult for drug companies to
enroll people in clinical trials to test vaccines and therapies
for the novel coronavirus.
The comment came after Reuters exclusively reported on
Thursday that a top FDA official said he would resign if the
Trump administration approved a vaccine before it was shown to
be safe and effective.
"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after
November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump
wrote, tagging FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in the tweet.
Trump often uses Twitter to criticize federal agencies,
sometimes accusing them of being controlled by the "deep state"
in an apparent reference to long-serving staff who, in Trump's
eyes, are determined to undermine his agenda.
His tweet increases the pressure on the FDA after Peter
Marks, director of its Center for Biologics Evaluation and
Research, last week said on a conference call with government
officials, pharmaceutical executives and academics that he would
resign if the agency rubber-stamped an unproven vaccine.
Scientists, public health officials and lawmakers are
worried that the Trump administration will push the FDA to
approve a vaccine in advance of the vote, even if data from
clinical trials do not support its widespread use.
Marks, whose division regulates cutting-edge biotech
treatments, vaccines and gene therapies, told Reuters he has not
faced any political pressure and that the FDA would be guided by
science alone. Should that change, he said on Thursday, "I would
feel obligated (to resign) because in doing so, I would indicate
to the American public that there's something wrong."
(Reporting by Linda So; Editing by Daniel Wallis)