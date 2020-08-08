Trump seeks to go it alone after coronavirus stimulus talks break down

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump
on Saturday plans to sign an executive order intended to provide
economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic
after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a
White House source said.
"Amid congressional inaction, POTUS will be taking action to
help Americans in need," the official told Reuters. Trump is due
to give a news conference at his New Jersey golf club at 3:30
p.m. ET (1930 GMT).
Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and
congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still
about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human
and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the
United States, where it has killed more than 160,000 people.
A $600 per week increase in unemployment payments that has
served as a lifeline to the tens of millions of Americans who
lost their jobs in the pandemic expired at the end of July.
Democrats wanted to extend the payments at that amount, while
Republicans wanted to cut them, saying they served as a
disincentive to return to work.
Trump on Friday night said he would sign executive orders to
extend enhanced unemployment benefits, unilaterally suspend
payroll taxes, suspend student loan repayments and rental
housing evictions in the coming days.
Trump initially played down the disease's threat and has
drawn criticism for inconsistent messages on public health steps
such as social distancing and masks.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday offered to reduce a
proposed $3.4 trillion coronavirus aid package, which the House
passed in May but the Senate ignored, by nearly one-third if
Republicans would agree to more than double their $1 trillion
counter-offer.
White House negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rejected the offer.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's $1 trillion package
unveiled late last month ran into immediate opposition from his
party, with as many as 20 of the Senate's 53 Republicans
expected to oppose it.
POSSIBLE COURT CHALLENGE
Democrats have already warned that such executive orders are
legally dubious and would likely be challenged in court.
While Trump had repeatedly floated the idea of executive
orders to push relief, Schumer on Friday said the White House
team had acknowledged that power was limited.
"The other choice is for them to do executive orders which
by their own admission, they said it to us repeatedly is not
close to as good," Schumer said. "It doesn't cover opening of
schools. It doesn't cover testing. It doesn't cover dealing with
rental assistance. It doesn't cover elections. It doesn't cover
so many things."
The U.S. Constitution gives Congress authority over federal
spending, so Trump does not have the legal authority to issue
executive orders determining how money should be spent on
coronavirus.
But a court fight could take months, and Trump has managed
to sidestep Congress on spending before, declaring a national
emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border to shift billions of dollars
from the defense budget to pay for a wall he promised during his
2016 election campaign.
Congress passed legislation to stop him, but there were too
few votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to override his
veto -- a scenario that would likely play out again with less
than 90 days to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
