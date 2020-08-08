Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after Congress stalls
0
08/08/2020 | 05:24pm EDT
Trump said the orders would provide an extra $400 per week to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than the $600 per week which expired at the end of July.
He also claimed his executive order would stop evictions from rental housing that has federal financial backing, as well as extend zero percent interest on federally financed student loans.