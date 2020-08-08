Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump
signed executive orders on Saturday providing additional
financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus
pandemic, after his negotiators failed to reach a deal with
Congress.
Trump said the orders would provide an extra $400 per week
to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health
crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than
the $600 per week level passed earlier in the year.
Some of the measures were likely to face legal challenges,
as the U.S. Constitution gives Congress authority over federal
spending.
"This is the money they need, this is the money they want,
this gives them an incentive to go back to work," Trump said of
the lower enhanced unemployment payments.
Republicans have argued that the higher payments were a
disincentive for unemployed Americans to try to return to work,
though economists, including Federal Reserve officials, disputed
that assertion.
Trump also said he was suspending collection of payroll
taxes, which pay for Social Security and other federal programs,
an idea that he has repeatedly raised but has been rejected by
both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress.
His orders would also stop evictions from rental housing
that has federal financial backing and extend zero percent
interest on federally financed student loans, he said.
"Congressional Democrats have stonewalled our efforts to
extend this relief," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf
club, in a room that featured a crowd of cheering supporters.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed to
extend the enhanced unemployment payments at the previous rate
of $600 per week approved early in the crisis.
Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and
congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still
about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human
and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the
United States, where it has killed more than 160,000 people.
Trump initially played down the disease's threat and has
drawn criticism for inconsistent messages on public health steps
such as social distancing and masks.
The $600-per-week increase in unemployment payments that has
served as a lifeline to the tens of millions of Americans who
lost their jobs in the pandemic expired at the end of July.
Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday
offered to reduce a proposed $3.4 trillion coronavirus aid
package, which the House passed in May but the Senate ignored,
by nearly one-third if Republicans would agree to more than
double their $1 trillion counteroffer.
White House negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rejected the offer.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's $1 trillion package
unveiled late last month ran into immediate opposition from his
party, with as many as 20 of the Senate's 53 Republicans
expected to oppose it.
POSSIBLE COURT CHALLENGE
Democrats have already warned that such executive orders are
legally dubious and would likely be challenged in court.
They voiced support for others - Pelosi this week said she
would welcome an executive order halting rental evictions.
While Trump had repeatedly floated the idea of executive
orders to push relief, Schumer on Friday said the White House
team had acknowledged that power was limited.
"The other choice is for them to do executive orders which
by their own admission, they said it to us repeatedly, is not
close to as good," Schumer said. "It doesn't cover opening of
schools. It doesn't cover testing. It doesn't cover dealing with
rental assistance. It doesn't cover elections. It doesn't cover
so many things."
A court fight could take months, and Trump has managed to
sidestep Congress on spending before, declaring a national
emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border to shift billions of dollars
from the defense budget to pay for a wall he promised during his
2016 election campaign.
Congress passed legislation to stop him, but there were too
few votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to override his
veto - a scenario that would likely play out again with less
than 90 days to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by
Diane Craft, Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis)