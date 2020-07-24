Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Friday signed four executive orders aiming at lowering prices
that Americans pay for prescription drugs as he faces an uphill
re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the
coronavirus pandemic.
One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper
prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another
would require discounts from drug companies now captured by
middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.
Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs while a fourth,
which might not need to be implemented if talks with drug
companies are successful, would require Medicare to purchase
drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said.
Executives of top drug companies have requested a meeting to
discuss how they can lower drug prices, the president added.
"We are putting patients over lobbyists, senior citizens
before special interests, and we're putting America first,"
Trump said before signing the documents.
Trump, under fire for surging coronavirus cases in the
United States and beset by decreasing poll numbers ahead of Nov.
3 elections, had previously asked Congress to rein in drug
costs.
On Friday, he also said that the White House would propose a
healthcare bill soon but offered few details.
Drugmakers often negotiate rebates or discounts on their
list prices in exchange for favorable treatment from insurers
and other healthcare payers. As a result, insurers and covered
patients rarely pay the full list price of a drug.
