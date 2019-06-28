Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump tells Putin: Don't meddle in U.S. elections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:08am EDT

OSAKA (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday not to meddle in the U.S. elections, appearing to make light of a scandal that had led to a two-year investigation into his campaign's contact with the Kremlin during the 2016 elections.

Asked by a reporter whether he would raise the issue during a bilateral meeting with Putin, Trump said: "Yes, of course I will."

Trump then turned to Putin to give the directive twice while pointing at the Russian leader. Putin maintained a smile as the remark was interpreted for him.

Trump and Putin were heading into a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. It was the first time the two leaders have had a formal face-to-face meeting since a controversial high-profile summit in Helsinki last July.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton in OSAKA and Maria Vasilyeva in MOSCOW; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aSouth Africa's Grand Parade appoints acting CEO as new head
RE
02:45aSome London Capital & Finance investors may get payouts, watchdog says
RE
02:43aMany G20 heads voiced concern over trade tensions, global growth - Japan government
RE
02:43aRUSSIAN OFFICIAL : G20 disagreements focus at WTO reform, climate change
RE
02:41aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Ambassador to Russia
PU
02:25aJohnson to slash taxes in no-deal Brexit budget
RE
02:08aTRUMP TELLS PUTIN : Don't meddle in U.S. elections
RE
02:06aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Victoria Builds On 50 Years Of Pride With New Centre
PU
02:05aActivist Cevian wants more focused CRH, says stock could double
RE
02:00aAsia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May - data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Sets Traton IPO Price at EUR27 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About