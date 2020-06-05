Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump threatens EU, China with tariffs; names Navarro 'lobster king'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 04:01pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in roundtable discussion on commercial fishing in Bangor, Maine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose tariffs on European Union cars if the bloc does not drop its tariff on American lobsters, naming White House trade adviser Peter Navarro the "lobster king" in charge of talks.

Trump, speaking at an event with commercial fishermen, also asked Navarro to identify Chinese products to hit with tariffs unless Beijing dropped its duties on American lobsters.

"If the European Union doesn't drop that tariff immediately, we're going to put a tariff on their cars, which will be equivalent," Trump said.

"Peter Navarro is going to be the lobster king now," he added after putting the adviser in charge of talks, promising the fishermen the tariffs on American lobsters would be dropped quickly by the EU.

No comment was immediately available from the U.S. Trade Representative's office or the EU's delegation in Washington. The Chinese embassy had no immediate response.

Trump's top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, had proposed a mini-deal with the EU last year that would have reduced barriers for U.S. lobsters, but it never gained traction.

Talks between the two sides have struggled in recent months despite repeated visits by the EU's new trade commissioner, Phil Hogan. Sources close to both sides, speaking on condition of anonymity, say they do not expect to make much headway this year.

Trump has previously made threats to place duties on European automobile imports, with the intent of receiving better terms in the U.S.-Europe trade relationship. He has delayed imposing the tariffs a number of times.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Andrea Shalal and Eric Beech; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30pMaterials Up After Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pEnergy Up After OPEC+ Deal Extension -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:26pWall Street rallies to end higher on surprise U.S. jobs report
RE
04:24pMAY'S JOBS REPORT STUNNER : real deal or head fake?
RE
04:16pTrump opens Atlantic sanctuary to commercial fishing
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pCanadian dollar adds to weekly gain after shock jobs rebound
RE
04:07pTravel Stocks Rise as Job Additions Point to Recovery
DJ
04:06pU.S. labor market unexpectedly improves; recovery years away
RE
04:05pDollar lifted by jobs data, but records third straight weekly loss
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
4ABB LTD : ABB LTD : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group