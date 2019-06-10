Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump threatens more tariffs on Mexico over part of immigration deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 08:02am EDT
U.S. President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States had signed another portion of an immigration deal with Mexico that would need to be ratified by Mexican lawmakers.

He did not provide details but threatened tariffs if Mexico's Congress did not approve the plan.

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's legislative body," Trump tweeted.

"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated."

Last month, Trump threatened 5% tariffs on Mexican goods to be imposed on Monday. The duties would increase every month until they reached 25% in October, unless Mexico stopped illegal immigration across its border with Mexico.

On Friday, the tariffs were called off, after the United States and Mexico announced an agreement on immigration. The joint communique issued by the two countries provided few details.

Critics have said there have been no new major commitments to slow the migration of Central Americans to the United States.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement would expedite a program known as the Migration Protection Protocols, which sends people seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico as their cases are processed.

That program, announced in December, would be expanded across the entire U.S.-Mexico border under the terms of the agreement, according to the State Department.

The deal would also send the Mexican National Guard police force to its own southern border, where many Central Americans enter Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a tweet on Monday morning that he would brief the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the details of the agreement.

Ebrard said Lopez Obrador would discuss the deal during his morning news conference.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that most of the deal announced on Friday had already been settled in March. Top Democratic senators echoed the report, saying many aspects of the agreement were not new.

On Sunday, Trump defended the deal, saying there were more details in it that had not yet been made public. He attacked the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper again on Monday, calling the report a "FRAUD."

(Reporting by Makini Brice; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, editing by Larry King and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aECB STANDS READY TO ADJUST ALL TOOLS AS NEEDED : de Guindos
RE
08:23aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Concludes G20 Meeting With Renewed Commitment to Equality and Shared Growth
PU
08:20aTreadstone 71 Unveils New Cyber Intelligence Lifecycle Solution
SE
08:19aWoodford investors vote with their feet after fund suspension
RE
08:08aStocks climb on trade, rate cut optimism; yuan falters
RE
08:06aBrexit chaos holding back tech sector - London mayor
RE
08:02aTrump threatens more tariffs on Mexico over part of immigration deal
RE
07:58aEU : difficulty on decarbonisation
PU
07:52aGermany calls for de-escalation of "explosive" Iran-U.S. tension
RE
07:39aTSX stock futures flat on steady oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
2OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
3FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth
4GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
5METSO : METSO : Finland's Metso buys Canada's McCloskey for $317 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About