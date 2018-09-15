Log in
Trump to Announce New Tariffs on $200 Billion in Chinese Goods

09/15/2018 | 09:56pm CEST

By Bob Davis and Jacob M. Schlesinger

President Trump plans to announce new tariffs of about $200 billion on Chinese imports, according to people familiar with the matter, even as his aides prepare for a high-level meeting with Chinese officials to try to quell trade tensions.

The tariff level will likely be set at about 10%, these people said, well below the 25% originally announced when the administration first said earlier this year that it was considering this round of tariffs.

The expected reduction is intended to lower the impact on American consumers, especially heading into the year-end holiday shopping season. Mr. Trump is expected to hold open the option of raising the tariffs again to further ratchet up pressure on Beijing.

Administration officials have also scheduled meetings in Washington with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, in an effort to try and curb trade tensions.

The U.S. team will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Chinese have been hoping that any final decision on the new round of tariffs would be delayed until after the next round of high-level meetings. It wasn't immediately clear whether Mr. Liu's visit will proceed once the new round of tariffs are made public.

Write to Bob Davis at bob.davis@wsj.com and Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com

