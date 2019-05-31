Trump to Award Economist Arthur Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom--Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, one of the founding theorists of supply-side economics, the White House said on Friday.

The White House described Mr. Laffer as "one of the most influential economists in American history" and noted his namesake theory, the "Laffer Curve," which helped promote the idea that tax cuts could have significant economic effects and could counterbalance, or even outweigh, any loss of revenue to the government.

Mr. Laffer was an economic adviser to President Reagan and worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

"Dr. Laffer's public service and contributions to economic policy have helped spur prosperity for our Nation," according to the White House.

As a concept, the Laffer curve is logical. At some point, tax rates can be so high that cutting them can increase revenue. When taxes are high, the wealthiest taxpayers can defer income, engage in tax-avoidance strategies or work and invest less. When rates come down, they start reporting or earning more income -- and tax collections and economic growth can go up.

The challenge, of course, is figuring out when taxes are so high that a tax cut actually raises revenue. That rarely happens. Almost always in the U.S., when the country cuts taxes on high-income people, it collects less tax revenue than if it had left tax rates alone.

Mr. Laffer's supply-side arguments gained currency in Republican circles over the years, and he helped solidify the GOP as a party that prioritizes tax cuts over deficit reduction.

In 2017, in arguments that echoed Mr. Laffer's, Republican lawmakers and officials argued that the tax cuts they were passing would pay for themselves by spurring so much economic growth that they would produce net revenue for the government. The nonpartisan economists who work for Congress disagreed and so did conservative economists from the Tax Foundation, right-leaning group that favors a tax system with lower rates and a broader tax base.

Economists are still assessing the effects of the 2017 law.

But in recent years, Mr. Laffer advised Kansas officials in designing a tax cut that left a hole in the state's budget, which eventually was largely reversed and contributed to Republicans' loss of the governorship.

"I consider Art a friend, and he remains one of the world's most influential economists," said Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "But his notion that tax cuts pay for themselves couldn't be more wrong. If there's a medal for convincing politicians that, contrary to the facts and evidence, they can cut taxes and revenues won't fall, he deserves it."

Mr. Trump wasn't always a fan of the lower marginal tax rates he signed into law in 2017. In 1991, he testified to Congress and argued against the rate reductions that President Reagan signed into law in 1986. Mr. Trump said then that higher rates combined with breaks for investment would create more incentives for high-income people to put money into housing for lower-income people.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com