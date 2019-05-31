Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to Award Economist Arthur Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, one of the founding theorists of supply-side economics, the White House said on Friday.

The White House described Mr. Laffer as "one of the most influential economists in American history" and noted his namesake theory, the "Laffer Curve," which helped promote the idea that tax cuts could have significant economic effects and could counterbalance, or even outweigh, any loss of revenue to the government.

Mr. Laffer was an economic adviser to President Reagan and worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

"Dr. Laffer's public service and contributions to economic policy have helped spur prosperity for our Nation," according to the White House.

As a concept, the Laffer curve is logical. At some point, tax rates can be so high that cutting them can increase revenue. When taxes are high, the wealthiest taxpayers can defer income, engage in tax-avoidance strategies or work and invest less. When rates come down, they start reporting or earning more income -- and tax collections and economic growth can go up.

The challenge, of course, is figuring out when taxes are so high that a tax cut actually raises revenue. That rarely happens. Almost always in the U.S., when the country cuts taxes on high-income people, it collects less tax revenue than if it had left tax rates alone.

Mr. Laffer's supply-side arguments gained currency in Republican circles over the years, and he helped solidify the GOP as a party that prioritizes tax cuts over deficit reduction.

In 2017, in arguments that echoed Mr. Laffer's, Republican lawmakers and officials argued that the tax cuts they were passing would pay for themselves by spurring so much economic growth that they would produce net revenue for the government. The nonpartisan economists who work for Congress disagreed and so did conservative economists from the Tax Foundation, right-leaning group that favors a tax system with lower rates and a broader tax base.

Economists are still assessing the effects of the 2017 law.

But in recent years, Mr. Laffer advised Kansas officials in designing a tax cut that left a hole in the state's budget, which eventually was largely reversed and contributed to Republicans' loss of the governorship.

"I consider Art a friend, and he remains one of the world's most influential economists," said Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "But his notion that tax cuts pay for themselves couldn't be more wrong. If there's a medal for convincing politicians that, contrary to the facts and evidence, they can cut taxes and revenues won't fall, he deserves it."

Mr. Trump wasn't always a fan of the lower marginal tax rates he signed into law in 2017. In 1991, he testified to Congress and argued against the rate reductions that President Reagan signed into law in 1986. Mr. Trump said then that higher rates combined with breaks for investment would create more incentives for high-income people to put money into housing for lower-income people.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Johnsonville, LLC. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
06:40pTrump's Mexican tariffs test limits of U.S. emergency powers - legal experts
RE
06:39pPAKISTAN : Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity and Trade Project (CASA-1000) - Additional Financing
PU
06:39pWORLD BANK : Pakistan to Strengthen Human Capital and Regional Connectivity with New Investments through World Bank Support
PU
06:19pWall St. skids, jolted by Trump's surprise tariff threat on Mexico
RE
06:14pTrade fears erase over $2 trillion from global stocks in May
RE
06:14pSTATEMENT : Warner & Kaine Slam Trump Administration Decision to Increase Tariffs on Mexican Imports
PU
05:56pHow tariff hikes are squeezing the U.S. furniture business
RE
05:56pTrump to Award Economist Arthur Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom--Update
DJ
05:54pAuto sector scrambles after Trump threatens Mexican tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : Trump's Mexican tariffs could hit U.S. refiners, add to fuel costs
2EXCLUSIVE: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
3MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energ..
4SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Voting Results Fr..
5TWILIO : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About