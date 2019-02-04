Log in
Trump to Begin Releasing Fiscal 2020 Budget Plan on March 11

02/04/2019 | 07:11pm EST

By Kate Davidson

The White House is expected to begin releasing the president's fiscal year 2020 budget proposal on March 11, about a month later than usual due to the partial government shutdown.

Administration officials have told lawmakers the proposal will be unveiled in two parts. The president's budget message, top priorities, and summary tables will come March 11. The remaining materials, including proposed spending cuts, detailed budgets for each agency. and the analytic perspectives document, including the economic assumptions underlying the plan, will be released the following week, according to a Senate GOP aide.

A senior Office of Management and Budget official said Monday the agency is aiming to release the president's fiscal blueprint in mid-March.

The White House is technically required to submit a budget proposal to Congress by the first Monday in February, but the 35-day shutdown delayed the scheduled release.

About two-thirds of OMB staffers were furloughed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25, according to the agency's contingency plan.

The schedule could be disrupted again if Congress and the president don't agree on a spending measure to avert a second government shutdown by Feb. 15.

The president's proposal will provide a broad outline of his goals for government spending in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, when previous spending caps will go back into effect unless Congress votes to raise them again. Lawmakers voted last year to lift the caps and boost spending by $300 billion during fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Higher government spending, weaker tax revenues and rising interest rates have boosted budget deficits over the past year, forcing the government to ramp up borrowing.

The Congressional Budget Office said last week annual deficits are expected to exceed $1 trillion starting in 2022, and will average 4.4% of gross domestic product the next decade, from calendar year 2019 to 2029 -- much higher than the 2.9% average of the previous 50 years.

Kristina Peterson contributed to this article.

