Trump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 5th Update

WASHINGTON -- President Trump plans to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and will then declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding, the White House said, ending the suspense over a possible second shutdown but kicking off a new fight.

News of Mr. Trump's stance, announced after a phone call with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), ended a period of limbo in the Senate on Thursday as lawmakers waited anxiously to hear whether the president would sign the sweeping spending bill into law. The House passed the bill late Thursday, hours after its passage in the Senate, sending the legislation to the president's desk for his signature.

The $333 billion package of seven spending bills includes $1.38 billion in funding for 55 new miles of physical barriers -- far less than the $5.7 billion Mr. Trump had asked for. Mr. Trump hadn't said previously whether he planned to support the package, put people close to him had said they expected him to sign it despite disappointment about the amount of barrier funding.

It was his insistence on that amount of border-wall funding that led to the five-week government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, that ended last month.

Declaring an emergency could potentially enable Mr. Trump to shift either military-construction or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding to build more border barriers. The announcement was met with swift criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

Democrats said they would challenge any efforts to move money around without congressional approval, including possibly filing a lawsuit. But many questions remained unanswered over a national-emergency declaration, including how it could be challenged in court and in Congress.

"This is not an emergency, and the president's fear mongering doesn't make it one," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon. "The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities."

Asked about a potential lawsuit, Mrs. Pelosi said Democrats would review their options. "We have to see what the president actually says," she said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) said that he would support a resolution to terminate the emergency declaration and that he intends to "pursue all other available legal options."

If Mr. Trump does declare a national emergency, House Democrats are expected to bring to the floor a resolution of disapproval, a House Democratic leadership aide has said, although Democratic leaders didn't specify their next step on Thursday. Such a resolution would be aimed at ending the emergency, but even if it passed both houses of Congress, it wouldn't likely survive a presidential veto.

The spokesman for the Democratic-controlled House Appropriations Committee said last month that declaring an emergency would invite a legal challenge from Congress.

Hundreds of people or organizations -- including advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and landowners along the Mexican border -- could also potentially claim harm from the emergency declaration, allowing them to sue. If funds were diverted from civil-engineering programs intended to protect against floods or wildfires, for instance, states and local governments that stand to benefit from those projects potentially could challenge the reappropriation as unlawful.

Mr. McConnell said he would support the president on the declaration, but other Republican lawmakers expressed reservations. Earlier this month, Mr. McConnell had indicated he wouldn't be supportive of such a declaration, saying he wanted to prevent another shutdown and avoid "the president feeling he should declare a national emergency."

"For the president to use it to repurpose billions of dollars that Congress has appropriated for other purposes...strikes me as undermining the appropriations process, the role of Congress, and being of dubious constitutionality," said Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine).

Other Republicans have voiced worries about shifting money from military-construction and disaster-aid projects to the border, as well as concerns about the precedent it could set for future Democratic presidents and legal challenges that could slow down funding.

Allies of Mr. Trump said concerns over setting a precedent shouldn't be used to thwart his action now.

"It's just an excuse to avoid what I think is a conflict that's been brewing for a very long time," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.). "This is a political fight worth having. If we're going to define the parties and the differences going into 2020, this is a good issue."

Asked if the White House was ready for legal challenges to a national-emergency declaration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "We are very prepared but there shouldn't be [a legal challenge]. The president is doing his job. Congress should do theirs."

One person close to the White House expressed surprise at the announcement that Mr. Trump would proclaim a national emergency. This person said that, while attorneys believed Mr. Trump has the legal authority to take this step, White House officials were concerned about setting a precedent.

Funding for many government agencies was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday unless Congress passed the spending legislation and Mr. Trump signed it into law. The seven-bill package would fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs through September.

The bipartisan deal, while supplying far less than the $5.7 billion that Mr. Trump had demanded to build a border wall, gives both parties political victories. Republicans touted the 55 new miles of physical barriers that will be built in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as additional investments in border security. The bill includes funding for new equipment at ports of entry, 600 new customs officers, opioid-detection equipment and other technology.

Republicans also staved off Democrats' efforts to impose new limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers' detention of immigrants within the U.S.

Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated the fact that the new physical barriers will be largely fencing and levee wall as opposed to concrete wall. And they pointed to other funding in the spending package for Democratic priorities, including affordable housing, census outreach and a 1.9% pay raise for federal civilian workers.

