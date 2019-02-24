Log in
Trump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports

02/24/2019 | 06:32pm EST

By John Corrigan

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said Sunday he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, citing what he called substantial progress on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer.

Should the progress continue, Mr. Trump tweeted, the U.S. would plan a summit between himself and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to "conclude an agreement" that would settle a yearlong trade dispute between the two nations.

Mr. Trump's tweets didn't specify how long the extension of a trade truce would last or any date for a potential summit.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods had been scheduled to rise to 25% from 10% at 12:01 a.m. before Mr. Trump decided to extend the deadline

