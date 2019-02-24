Trump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports -- Update

By Bob Davis and Lingling Wei

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said Sunday he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect later this week, citing "substantial progress" on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer after a weekend of talks.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said that should progress continue, the U.S. would plan a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to "conclude an agreement" that would settle a yearlong trade fight between the two nations.

Mr. Trump's tweets didn't specify how long the extension of a trade truce would last or any date for a potential summit.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods had been scheduled to rise to 25% from 10% at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

In the weekend talks, Beijing offered to increase purchases of U.S. farm and energy products and services, ease restrictions on U.S. firms in financial services and auto manufacturing and improve protection of U.S. intellectual-property rights, according to people briefed on the discussions.

But China's leadership sees all those measures as aligned with the nation's own interests. Where Beijing so far hasn't given much ground are on issues it sees as crucial to maintaining the Communist Party's rule, including government subsidies and other support to state-owned companies and other policies that underpin its state-led economic model.

Many in the Trump administration see such steps as essential to level the playing field for U.S. businesses operating in the world's second-largest economy.

"We're taking steps to reform state-owned enterprises to make them more competitive, just not in the way the U.S. wants us to," a Chinese official said.

Divisions also remain on how to address U.S. complaints that Chinese authorities and companies pressure American companies to share technology. Chinese officials deny that Beijing applies such pressure and argue that foreign firms voluntarily share technology in exchange for access to China's markets.

U.S. semiconductor, chemical and auto firms, in particular, complain that Beijing has a variety of ways to obtain U.S. technology, including by joint-venture requirements and by regulatory panels that pass along U.S. technology secrets to Chinese firms.

During the latest round of trade talks, say the people briefed on the matter, Chinese negotiators said Beijing was willing to better police practices on the local level and encourage American businesses operating in China to report coercion to regulators. U.S. negotiators are pushing for much broader changes.

The two sides also haven't agreed how to enforce any deal. U.S. officials, who have for years complained about China's poor follow-up record, are pushing for provisions that would either permit Washington to reimpose tariffs on Chinese goods should Beijing fail to meet certain milestones -- called "snapback" in trade lingo -- or leave the levies in place and gradually remove them if Beijing meets agreed-upon yardsticks.

Chinese officials have criticized that approach as unfair, and they say the two sides should jointly evaluate complaints.

Another issue: what standards should be used to judge compliance with an accord. If one or two U.S. firms continue to have intellectual-property problems in China, for instance, should that be sufficient to reimpose tariffs? If that isn't sufficient, what is?

Some Chinese officials say the U.S. underestimates the domestic political problems facing Beijing given the growing nationalist feeling at home.

The two sides are working off a lengthy list of U.S. demands on trade, delivered to Beijing last May, that includes cutting the bilateral trade imbalance by $200 billion in two years and halting subsides for advanced technologies. Many Chinese have compared those demands to the infamous "21 Demands" made by Japan in 1915 that would have greatly extended Japan's control of the Chinese economy during World War I.

Mr. Trump has made cutting a trade deal with China a priority. His top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, has long taken a hard line on Chinese trade practices -- and in recent weeks has been cautioning about the big hurdles that remain before the two sides can strike a deal. Mr. Lighthizer has focused on so-called structural issues, including subsidies and technology transfer.

