Trump to Meet With GOP Lawmakers as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 87,0000--Update

By Deanna Paul, Frances Yoon and Thomas Grove

The number of U.S. deaths from the new coronavirus surpassed 87,000 on Saturday as President Trump was expected to huddle with Republican lawmakers after the Democratic-controlled House narrowly passed a new round of stimulus addressing the pandemic's crippling effect on the economy.

The $3 trillion relief package was approved late on Friday, after data released earlier showed that American consumers pulled back on spending and factories cut output at the fastest pace in decades.

The virus has infected 4.5 million people globally and nearly 1.5 million people in the U.S., data from Johns Hopkins University showed. U.S. deaths account for almost 30% of the global figure.

The House package, which passed 208 to 199 with 14 House Democrats voted against it, includes about $1 trillion in direct aid to states and localities to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

Republicans made clear that the bill has no prospect of advancing in the GOP-led Senate, but President Trump hasn't ruled out additional economic relief for states and cities grappling with the pandemic, as long as it doesn't constitute what he considers a bailout, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday. Mr. Trump was expected to meet with House Republicans at the president's Camp David retreat this weekend.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined other Democratic governors in urging the Senate to pass the House bill.

"If there's ever a moment in this country where it's not about politics, this is the moment," Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference Saturday. His state accounts for 24% of the total infections in the U.S. and has 22,304 confirmed virus-related deaths as of Saturday, according to state officials.

Mr. Cuomo said previous federal coronavirus relief packages hadn't provided significant assistance to New York, which faces a $61 billion state budget deficit. Without aid from Washington, New York will have to make drastic reductions, including cuts in law-enforcement and health care, the governor said.

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday but notched weekly declines, after a range of data revealed a sharp contraction in economic activity.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, fell in April by a seasonally adjusted 16.4% from a month earlier, the biggest drop since record-keeping began in the early 1990s, Commerce Department data showed.

The Federal Reserve separately said industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 11.2% in April, its largest monthly decline in records dating to 1919.

Efforts are under way to counter economic weakness and encourage consumption. U.S. officials are preparing to begin checking passengers' temperatures at roughly a dozen airports, as soon as next week, to help relieve anxieties about traveling during the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. Demand for air travel has dropped more than 90% following transport restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

This came as states around the U.S. took new steps to restart parts of their economies.

Florida, Iowa and parts of Virginia and Oregon eased lockdown measures, while Louisiana, which saw a severe coronavirus flare-up around New Orleans, began the first phase of its reopening. Texas, which has seen a rise in infections and virus-related deaths, will move forward with reopening gyms and movie theaters on Monday.

On Saturday, Idaho, which began a phased reopening earlier this month, allowed dining in restaurants if businesses followed social-distancing rules.

California officials indefinitely extended stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County, the hardest hit in the state, yet allowed restaurants and retail businesses to reopen in other areas.

Parts of New York state reopened on Friday, with agriculture, construction, forestry and modified retail operations to resume. Retail stores were allowed to reopen for curbside pickups. But New York City still lagged behind other regions in satisfying benchmarks used to determine a reopening, data from the governor's office showed.

Meanwhile, Hawaii remains under strict orders through the end of June and has actively discouraged tourists from visiting the state. On Friday, authorities arrested a tourist from New York who violated the mandatory two-week quarantine after arrival.

Gradual reopening efforts advanced in Europe, where Italy will permit travel to and from abroad beginning June 3, the government said Saturday. The move represents a major step in reviving Italy's economy, which has been locked down since early March. Italians will be able to travel within their regions starting Monday, when shops and restaurants may open and public religious worship may resume under social-distancing requirements.

More than 31,000 people in Italy have died of Covid-19, according to official statistics, making it one of the hardest-hit countries in the world. Italy reported 242 deaths on Friday , down from a single-day peak of more than 900 in late March.

In Germany, where lockdowns have largely been lifted, authorities braced Saturday for mass demonstrations against remaining restrictions in several cities, including the capital Berlin.

Restrictions still in place include the mandatory wearing of masks in public transport and shops, as well as bans on public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Meanwhile, Germany's soccer league, the Bundesliga, resumed matches this weekend. Games will be played without spectators until further notice. Experts have said it could take up to a year before mass events would be allowed to take place.

Saudi Arabia reported 2,840 new infections, by far its highest daily tally so far nearly three weeks after easing a 24-hour curfew in major cities and allowing malls and shops to reopen. That pushed its total beyond 52,000 cases with more than 300 deaths, the highest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed those in China, the original center of the pandemic. Nearly 86,000 people have been infected, India's health ministry said Saturday, compared with about 83,000 confirmed cases reported by China's national health commission as of Friday. India's death toll rose to 2,752, while China's was 4,633, official data showed.

Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised additional relief measures.

Hong Kong recorded no new local cases on Saturday, the first time in a few days that infections hit zero, according to the government. On Wednesday, a 66-year-old woman and her granddaughter tested positive, breaking the city's 23-day record of no local transmissions.

Write to Deanna Paul at deanna.paul@wsj.com, Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com and Thomas Grove at thomas.grove@wsj.com