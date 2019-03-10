Log in
Trump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget

03/10/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will request $8.6 billion to fund construction of additional barriers along the southern border in his fiscal 2020 budget proposal to be released Monday, an administration official said.

The administration has begun or completed construction on 122 miles of new barriers along the border and has funds available to complete construction of about half of the 722 miles where it plans to replace or build new barriers, the official said. The $8.6 billion budget request would enable the administration to complete all 722 miles and to help restore funding for military construction that the president tapped as part of his emergency declaration last month.

The request is likely to face stiff opposition in Congress, which approved just $1.38 billion in border security funding last month for 55 miles of border barriers as part of a bipartisan spending bill to keep the government open through the fall.

The $8.6 billion request for border-security funding was first reported by Reuters.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
