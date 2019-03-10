Trump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget -- 2nd Update

By Kate Davidson and Louise Radnofsky

WASHINGTON -- President Trump in his fiscal 2020 budget will seek $8.6 billion for additional barriers along the southern border, an administration official said, an amount far greater than a request that last year prompted the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The budget proposal, to be released Monday, presages another bitter fight over government spending and Mr. Trump's demand for funding for a border wall. Such a wall has been a central element of his presidential campaign and subsequent agenda in the White House.

The president's budget is also expected to propose capping next year's federal spending at levels enacted in 2011, while effectively exempting the military from steep spending cuts.

The overall budget proposal is unlikely to gain traction in the Democratic House or even the GOP-controlled Senate, where Democratic support is needed to pass spending bills. Still, the measure represents the opening bid in negotiations this year over a new budget agreement, which lawmakers must reach before Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year, to avoid automatic spending cuts.

The $8.6 billion request would enable the Trump administration to complete new or replacement barriers for 722 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border and to help restore funding for military construction that the president tapped as part of his declaration of a national emergency on the border last month, an administration official said. The administration has begun or completed work on 122 miles of new or replacement barriers along the border, the official said.

The southern border is about 1,991 miles in length overall.

Unhappy that Congress wouldn't allocate $5.7 billion in wall funding for the current fiscal year, Mr. Trump late last year withdrew support for a bipartisan Senate deal extending funding levels until February, which triggered the shutdown. Mr. Trump ended the shutdown in January by signing a three-week spending bill that contained no wall funding.

Then, last month, just before declaring the national emergency, Mr. Trump signed a spending bill that allocated $1.38 billion for the rest of this fiscal year for 55 miles of barriers along the border. In declaring his emergency, Mr. Trump designated other funds that he said would enable him to pull together $6.7 billion from the military and other sources for new barrier construction.

Democrats on Sunday blasted the latest funding request. In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said the money would be better spent on education or workforce development. They also warned Mr. Trump against setting up another spending fight over border security.

"Congress refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government," they said. "The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he learned his lesson."

Lawrence Kudlow, the director of the president's National Economic Council, said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House isn't backing down from its push to build a border wall. Asked if there would be another spending fight over wall funding, Mr. Kudlow said, "Well, I suppose there will be."

Building a wall along the southern border was Mr. Trump's signature campaign promise and a core issue for his supporters, but securing the necessary funding has proved difficult, even when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.

Congress provided $341 million in fiscal year 2017 for barrier borders, most of which was used to construct 40 miles of replacement pedestrian barrier.

In all, construction with funding from fiscal year 2018 could extend the length of barrier on the southern border from 654 miles up to 681 miles.

Some of that new construction, on levee wall, was set to begin in mid-February in the Rio Grande Valley, and additional steel bollard construction will start in the summer.

The agreement reached this year on $1.38 billion in funding was for barriers in two areas of the Rio Grande Valley that reflect the Border Patrol's highest priorities.

The deal included restrictions on where they could be located, as well as a requirement that the administration stick to designs currently in use. Mr. Trump's emergency declaration frees up funds for use with no such restrictions, the Trump administration has said.

Democrats and some Republicans have said the president's emergency declaration was unconstitutional, and Democrats in the House voted last month to approve a resolution blocking the president's emergency declaration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said the resolution had enough support from Republicans to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, likely forcing the president to issue his first veto in a bid to secure the funding he wants for a border wall. The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution this week.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com and Louise Radnofsky at louise.radnofsky@wsj.com