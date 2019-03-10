Log in
Trump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget -- Update

03/10/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will request $8.6 billion to fund construction of additional barriers along the southern border in his fiscal 2020 budget proposal to be released Monday, an administration official said.

The administration has begun or completed construction on 122 miles of new or replacement barriers along the border and has funds available to complete construction of about half of the 722 miles where it plans to replace or build new barriers, the official said. The $8.6 billion budget request would enable the administration to complete all 722 miles and to help restore funding for military construction that the president tapped as part of his emergency declaration last month.

The request is likely to face stiff opposition in Congress, which approved just $1.38 billion in border security funding last month for 55 miles of border barriers as part of a bipartisan spending bill to keep the government open through the fall.

The $8.6 billion request for border-security funding was earlier reported by Reuters.

Mr. Trump has been pressing Congress for funding to construct new barriers along the southern border since he took office, arguing the wall is necessary to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Democrats have balked at the requests, and a showdown over border wall funding led to a 35-day government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, that ended in January.

Dissatisfied with $1.38 billion Congress allocated for border wall funding last month, the president declared a national emergency and designated other funds that he said would enable him to pull together $6.7 billion from the military and other sources for new barrier construction.

Democrats and some Republicans have said the president's move was unconstitutional. Newly empowered Democrats in the House voted last month to approve a resolution blocking the president's emergency declaration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said the resolution had enough support from Republicans to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, likely forcing the president to issue his first veto in a bid to secure the funding he wants for a border wall. The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution in coming weeks.

Lawrence Kudlow, the director of the president's National Economic Council, said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House isn't backing down from its push to build a border wall. Asked if there would be another spending fight over wall funding, Mr. Kudlow said, "Well, I suppose there will be."

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
