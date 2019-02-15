Trump to Sign Spending Deal, Declare Emergency

By WSJ City

President Trump plans to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and will then declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding, the White House said, ending the suspense over a possible second shutdown but kicking off a new fight.

KEY FACTS

-- The House approved the legislation on Thursday, sending it to Trump. -- The $333bn package compromises seven spending bills. -- It includes $1.38bn in funding for 55 new miles of physical barriers. -- That's far less than the $5.7bn Trump had asked for. -- Trump is scheduled to make remarks about border security at 10 am today. -- There are currently 30 national emergencies in effect, including those related to 9/11.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The president's push for $5.7bn in border-wall funding led to the five-week government shutdown, the longest in US history, that ended last month. Declaring an emergency could enable Trump to shift either military-construction or US Army Corps of Engineers funding to build more border barriers.

"This is not an emergency, and the president's fear mongering doesn't make it one. The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a joint statement

Democrats said they would challenge any efforts to move money around without congressional approval, including possibly filing a lawsuit. But many questions remained unanswered over a national-emergency declaration, including how it could be challenged in court and in Congress.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

