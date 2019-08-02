Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to announce EU beef trade agreement - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:13am EDT
EU Commissioner Malmstrom holds news conference in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will formally announce an agreement to open up European markets to more U.S. beef exports, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

EU sources and diplomats in June said a deal had been reached to allow the United States a guaranteed share of a 45,000 tonne European Union quota for hormone-free beef.

Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at the White House at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), according to a notice from the White House.

The president's daily schedule, issued late on Thursday night, gave no other details and representatives for the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. and European officials have sought to lay the groundwork for talks on a trade agreement but earlier faced an impasse over agriculture. European officials last month said trade talks had produced mixed results.

An agreement on beef could however, ease tensions between the two sides, which are each other's largest trading partners.

The deal would not change the overall import volume and would also still need to be approved by the European parliament.

The Trump administration has been pursuing a host of new trade deals with Europe, China and others as part of the Republican president's "America First" agenda as he seeks a second term in office, but difficulties in securing final pacts have roiled global markets.

European stock on Friday were battered by Trump's latest salvo in his ongoing trade dispute with China after the U.S. president vowed to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports.

Lingering issues also remain in other areas of U.S.-EU trade, including import duties on industrial goods that Europe wants removed, as well as the threat of tariffs on European cars imported to the United States.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason in Washington and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:37aSouth Korea says 'won't be defeated again' as Japan trade row spirals
RE
08:34aOil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan
RE
08:32aSouth Korea says 'won't be defeated again' as Japan trade row spirals
RE
08:32aOil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan
RE
08:31aOil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan
RE
08:30aMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Thought Leader to Present to CAR MBS 2019
PU
08:29aSouth African stocks dragged to near 2-month low by trade war woes
RE
08:25aBarrick allowed to operate Porgera mine, lease extension being considered
RE
08:17aSpain says Calvino out of race for IMF head
RE
08:17aEU race for IMF chief down to three as Spain's Calvino quits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
4BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
5ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group