Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that already has been given to more than 70,000 patients, the Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/2FR4Azi, citing officials familiar with the decision.

The action will be highlighted at a news conference later on Sunday afternoon, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)