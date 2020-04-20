Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:39pm EDT

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was considering the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry.

"Well, I'll look at it," Trump told reporters at a daily news conference after he was asked about requests by some Republican lawmakers to block the shipments under his executive authority.

Trump said he had heard the proposal immediately before the news briefing. "We certainly have plenty of oil, so I?ll take a look at it," he said.

U.S. crude oil futures collapsed to trade in negative territory for the first time in history on Monday, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut. Futures ended the day at a stunning minus-$37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil as storage space was close to running out.

The collapse in prices has threatened to tilt the once-booming U.S. oil industry into bankruptcy.

Trump described the drop as short-term and stemming from a "financial squeeze," but said the oil industry was hurting from a lack of demand, as states have imposed stay-in-place restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

"The problem is no one is driving a car anywhere in the world, essentially. ... Factories are closed, businesses are closed," Trump said. "We had really a lot of energy to start off with, oil in particular, and then all of a sudden they lost 40%, 50% of their market."

He said the global producer group known as OPEC+ had agreed to cut production by some 15 million barrels per day, and said weak prices could force more declines for economic reasons.

"They have to do more by the market, it's the same thing over here. If the market is the way it is, people are going to slow it down or they're going to stop. That's going to be automatic, and that's happening," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that his administration plans to top up the nation's emergency crude oil stockpile as prices plunge.

The Department of Energy is in the process of leasing some of the roughly 77 million barrels of available space in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to U.S. oil companies to help them deal with dearth of commercial storage as the coronavirus outbreak crushes domestic energy demand.

The administration initially wanted to purchase the crude oil directly, but Congress has yet to approve the funding.

Asked if he still wanted lawmakers to approve the funding, Trump said the space in the SPR would be filled either way.

By Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02pIncoming Bank of Korea board member Suh says need to consider additional liquidity measures
RE
08:59pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
08:55pU.S.' PELOSI : negotiators agreed 'principles' of next coronavirus aid package
RE
08:46pREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
08:40pTrump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
08:40pTrump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs
RE
08:39pTrump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
08:35pU.S. Senate sees possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi said optimistic
RE
08:34pEXCLUSIVE : Lord & Taylor explores bankruptcy as stores remain shut in coronavirus pandemic - sources
RE
08:32pDollar cedes some gains but oil collapse likely to support safe-havens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
3ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
4TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
5LCNB CORP. : LCNB CORP. : Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group