Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to delay U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods, eyes Xi summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 06:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods that had been scheduled for Friday, citing "substantial progress" in U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.

Trump said he would plan a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming both sides make additional progress.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07pZimbabwe struggles to convince doubters as it launches new currency
RE
06:04pTrump to delay U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods, eyes Xi summit
RE
04:53pMICROSOFT, CUBA, GOOGLE : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 8
04:11pU.S., China discuss tricky enforcement proposals in trade talks round
RE
04:09pU.S., China discuss tricky enforcement proposals in trade talks round
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Consumer Confidence, GDP and More
DJ
03:14pU.S., Chinese negotiators discuss enforcement in Sunday trade talks
RE
12:13pChina's Xiaomi unveils $680 5G smartphone, sees growth in Africa
RE
11:49aHuawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar and Price Tag -- Update
DJ
10:30aHuawei's Foldable Smartphone Raises the Bar -- and Price Tag
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR W, ATVI, GSM AND BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on B..
2SYNIVERSE : Survey Shows Service Providers Are Unprepared to Capture 5G Opportunities
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook -- Update
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DXC Techno..
5NAVARRE MINERALS : 25/02/2019 – Drilling commences at Glenlyle Project, western Victoria

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.