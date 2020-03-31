Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to hold call with U.S. internet, mobile phone providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
U.S. President Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump is holding a call with seven of the biggest U.S. internet and mobile phone providers on Tuesday to talk about how the networks are holding up as tens of millions of Americans work from home.

The Federal Communications Commission has said U.S. networks are performing well and has granted temporary access to additional spectrum blocks to help providers manage traffic.

AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Comcast, Altice USA, T-Mobile and Sprint Corp are expected to take part in the call.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said last week "the data show that the recent surges in Internet traffic are well within the capacity of U.S. networks."

Major firms, including all those Trump is speaking to, agreed earlier this month not to terminate service for subscribers for 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

They also agreed to waive any late fees residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and to open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
02:08pGOLDMAN GIVES STAFF 10 DAYS PAID FAMILY LEAVE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
02:06pMINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES : Mourns Passing of Former Director Harry McKinders
PU
02:04pSome Whole Foods workers call for 'sick out'
RE
02:03pU.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly
RE
02:00pU.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now
RE
01:59pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:58pStocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008
RE
01:56pACE : Final SAFE Vehicles Rule Missed Opportunity for High Octane, Low Carbon Ethanol
PU
01:50pTENNIS : Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group