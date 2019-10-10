Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT on Friday as the world's two biggest economies try to reach a trade agreement, the White House said.

Trump said on Thursday he would meet with Liu, who is in Washington for trade talks, but the time of the meeting had not been announced.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Activities under the Frosty Pod Rot management project resumes
PU
10/10Conflicting signals over Royal Air Maroc 737 MAX plans
RE
10/10Trump Signs Executive Order to Offset Agencies' Increased Administrative Spending
DJ
10/10CBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on Fed Regulatory Right-Sizing Vote
PU
10/10AMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : WA Government listens to lithium industry
PU
10/10EXPLAINER : Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian farmers
RE
10/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
4SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group