Trump to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday

10/11/2019 | 12:55am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT on Friday as the world's two biggest economies try to reach a trade agreement, the White House said.

Trump said on Thursday he would meet with Liu, who is in Washington for trade talks, but the time of the meeting had not been announced.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

