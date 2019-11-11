Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:35am EST
President Donald Trump departs the White House en route Alabama

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes, amid a nationwide outbreak of injuries and deaths linked to the products.

"Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!" he wrote on Twitter.

Trump did not give a time for the meeting. He said on Friday that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week.

On Thursday, the CDC reported there have been 2,051 confirmed and probable U.S. lung injury cases and 39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products. Nearly 85 percent of lung injury patients in the nationwide outbreak have reported using products containing THC, the component of marijuana that gets people high.

In the CDC analysis, THC was detected in 23 of 28 patient samples of lung cells, including from three patients who said they did not use THC products. Nicotine was detected in 16 of 26 patient samples.

U.S. public health officials have recommended that people avoid using e-cigarettes that contain THC or any products that come from illicit sources.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit on November 13–14
PU
09:35aTrump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes
RE
09:34aWall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood
RE
09:25aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Support Critical Infrastructure Improvement and Workforce Training Efforts in West Virginia
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
09:11aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Less optimism on US-China deal, Spain elections, Iran's new oil field
09:05aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review
PU
08:55aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (“Bubills”) - Auction result
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group