Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:49am EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday (April 2) that he brokered an oil deal with Russia and Saudi Arabia.

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:

"It would be great for Russia. It would be great for Saudi Arabia. I hope they make that deal."

Trump said in a tweet that the two top crude producers are said to slash output by as much as 15 million barrels a day.

That's an unprecedented amount - it represents about 15% of global supply.

Trump stressed he did not agree to cut domestic production in the U.S., but details of how the cuts will work remain unclear.

Since early March, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been at odds, as they failed to strike a deal curbing output.

Global oil demand is expected to plummet by about one-third of daily consumption this month, as the worsening pandemic has frozen economic activity around the world.

Oil prices have plunged to close to $20 a barrel, the lowest since 2002.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, called an emergency meeting Thursday to reach an agreement to stabilize oil markets.

Russia said on the same day they will cooperate with OPEC, and will not raise its output level.

Trump is set to meet with U.S. oil industry executives on Friday (April 3).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aWORLD BANK : Fast-Tracks $29 Million for Nepal's COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response
PU
01:58aNEPAL : COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project
PU
01:54aJapan PM Abe agreed to $2,800 cash payouts to households - ruling party official
RE
01:44aChina says has ample policy tools to cope with coronavirus impact
RE
01:29aADB warns coronavirus may halve GDP growth in developing Asia
RE
01:28aFED'S DILEMMA : Picking winners for $4 trillion in credit
RE
01:27aSingapore retail sales fall at steepest pace in 12 years as virus deters shoppers
RE
01:21aDollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate
RE
01:20aChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 bln funding line for coronavirus crisis
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group