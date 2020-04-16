Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:26pm EDT

Speaking at his daily briefing on the coronavirus, which has killed more than 32,600 Americans in a matter of weeks, Trump argued that a prolonged shutdown could be deeply harmful to the U.S. economy and society.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump told reporters, without himself providing details on his guidelines.

The new federal guidelines recommend that states record a 14-day "downward trajectory" in coronavirus cases before beginning a three-phase process of re-opening.

The document lays out Trump's plan for opening businesses in states across the country that have been ravaged by the pandemic and its economic impact even though the responsibility for such decisions lies with state, not federal, authorities.

Before states re-open, hospitals should have a "robust testing program" that includes antibody testing in place for healthcare workers, the guidelines say.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pDollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite
RE
09:07pSingapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose Unexpectedly in March
DJ
09:06pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Manchin Statement on EPA Mercury Role Decision
PU
09:05pU.S. loan program hits $350 billion cap leaving thousands of small businesses adrift
RE
09:03pTrump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
RE
09:03pFacebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts
RE
09:02pNeiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms
RE
09:01pT-Mobile wins final approval for closed merger with Sprint
RE
09:01pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Major projects mark COVID-19 recovery
PU
08:58pU.S. coronavirus death toll climbs to over 33,000 - Reuters tally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
5Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group