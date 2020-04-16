Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end shutdown

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump told reporters, without himself providing details on his guidelines.

The new federal guidelines recommend that states record a 14-day "downward trajectory" in coronavirus cases before beginning a three-phase process of re-opening.

The document lays out Trump's plan for opening businesses in states across the country that have been ravaged by the pandemic and its economic impact even though the responsibility for such decisions lies with state, not federal, authorities.

Before states re-open, hospitals should have a "robust testing program" that includes antibody testing in place for healthcare workers, the guidelines say.