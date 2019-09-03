Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump warns China against dragging its feet in trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:40am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing on hurricane Dorian in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks between the United States and China were going well, though he warned that he would be "tougher" in negotiations if the discussions drag on until his second term.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, arguing that Beijing could ill afford to drag its feet in talks, given the damage U.S. tariffs were inflicting on its economy.

He did not provide details about the negotiations or how they could become tougher.

Trump said if the United States and China did not resolve their trade dispute and he won re-election, "Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China's Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!"

Trump, a Republican, has often publicly repeated his belief that Beijing is trying to slow-walk trade negotiations in the hopes a victory by a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 may lead to better terms in an agreement.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on an array of Chinese imports on Sunday, while China began placing new duties on U.S. crude oil.

China has since lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, its third lawsuit challenging Trump's China-specific tariffs.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said earlier on Tuesday that China vehemently opposes a trade war.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To July 2016 Low As ISM Manufacturing Index Enters Contraction
DJ
11:10aWall St. dips, dollar climbs on weak factory data, trade jitters
RE
11:10aWall St dips, dollar climbs on weak factory data, trade jitters
RE
11:07aUNCTAD UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON TRADE AND DE : UK Exporters Face Brexit Crunch
PU
11:06aU.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in three years
RE
11:06aU.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August--2nd Update
DJ
10:56aU.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August
DJ
10:54aPlotting sterling's latest lurch - just how low did it go?
RE
10:52aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Balance of payments
PU
10:52aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Other indicators of external payment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group