Trupanion to Attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 2nd Annual Best Ideas Growth

Conference

Seattle, WA - September 4, 2018 - Trupanion,Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 2nd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, which is taking place September 13th at the Parker New York Hotel. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion's CEO, is scheduled to attend the conference and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

