Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trusha Patel Joins CrediVia as Chief Business Development Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 09:51am EDT

Startup recruits commercial real estate maven to grow strategic partnerships and expand market presence for digital loan platform

CrediVia, a marketplace driving smarter decisions and real relationships in hospitality financing, announced today the addition of Trusha Patel as chief business development officer. Patel brings more than 20 years of real estate expertise to her role, tasked with further growing the company’s key partnerships while also providing strategic guidance to evolving CrediVia’s commercial loan marketplace.

Born into a family of hoteliers, Patel began working with her parents’ portfolio of independent hotels in the early 1990s before eventually expanding into her own properties. She and her husband currently own and operate several branded and non-branded hotels throughout Texas as managing partners at Capital City Hospitality Group LLC. A natural entrepreneur, Patel also boasts a diverse business background spanning global and national sales, strategic marketing and contract negotiations, having proven effective at increasing revenue and building relationships for several organizations.

“Trusha understands both the buy and sell sides of real estate firsthand, and therefore can align with our passion for creating a simpler, more efficient commercial financing experience,” said Anuj Mittal, CEO and co-founder of CrediVia. “As we mature our business, she has the foresight to help increase our market presence and foster working partnerships with the various loan participants who can benefit most from our platform.”

Patel most recently was senior vice president of commercial brokerage for TEN-X, the nation’s leading auction site for commercial real estate transactions. In this role, one of her primary responsibilities was to nurture and develop relationships with some of the industry’s largest real estate brokers to grow broker adoption and revenue for the platform. A lifetime member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest hotel owner’s association in the world, Patel has been an ambassador and committee member for the past decade. She is an AAHOA leader in the effort to train hoteliers and their employees on human trafficking awareness, leading training seminars throughout Texas, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Austin Hotel and Lodging Association as well.

“CrediVia has built something special, something I can be excited about for its potential to really ignite change in this industry. The CrediVia team has pulled together some of lenders and borrowers’ most significant pain points from the commercial loan process and created a marketplace for more meaningful relationships to happen. I’m excited to become part this company’s journey and contribute to moving lending forward,” said Patel.

About CrediVia

CrediVia is a cloud-based platform that directly connects hospitality lenders and borrowers, allowing them to have the greatest potential for mutual success. The online marketplace keeps the application process simple, fast and transparent without sacrificing the loan’s integrity. CrediVia becomes borrowers’ return source for new financing, and lenders’ reliable partner for loan relationships right for their portfolio. Visit CrediVia.com or follow @CrediVia for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aFAIR OAKS INCOME : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
10:13aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Media Announces Global Studio Expansion, Advancing the Emergence of Storytelling & Technology with 5G
PU
10:13aEDENRED : Preparatory information and documents for the 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:13aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs') 18 April 2019
PU
10:13aWACKER CHEMIE : Focuses on Long-term Growth and Continued Investment in China
PU
10:13aRECYCLE IT DAY : How Cisco Tackles E-Waste
PU
10:13aGO AHEAD : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
10:13aDELTA AIR LINES : Propel Convention welcomes the first class of Propel pilots to Delta (Article)
PU
10:13aMILL CITY VENTURES III, LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
10:12aPENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Unveils $8 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2AIRBUS SE : Jet Airways shares plunge, rivals race to grab grounded carrier's slots
3L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
5UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About