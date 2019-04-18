Trusha Patel Joins CrediVia as Chief Business Development Officer

CrediVia, a marketplace driving smarter decisions and real relationships
in hospitality financing, announced today the addition of Trusha Patel
as chief business development officer. Patel brings more than 20 years
of real estate expertise to her role, tasked with further growing the
company’s key partnerships while also providing strategic guidance to
evolving CrediVia’s commercial loan marketplace.
Born into a family of hoteliers, Patel began working with her parents’
portfolio of independent hotels in the early 1990s before eventually
expanding into her own properties. She and her husband currently own and
operate several branded and non-branded hotels throughout Texas as
managing partners at Capital City Hospitality Group LLC. A natural
entrepreneur, Patel also boasts a diverse business background spanning
global and national sales, strategic marketing and contract
negotiations, having proven effective at increasing revenue and building
relationships for several organizations.
“Trusha understands both the buy and sell sides of real estate
firsthand, and therefore can align with our passion for creating a
simpler, more efficient commercial financing experience,” said Anuj
Mittal, CEO and co-founder of CrediVia. “As we mature our business, she
has the foresight to help increase our market presence and foster
working partnerships with the various loan participants who can benefit
most from our platform.”
Patel most recently was senior vice president of commercial brokerage
for TEN-X, the nation’s leading auction site for commercial real estate
transactions. In this role, one of her primary responsibilities was to
nurture and develop relationships with some of the industry’s largest
real estate brokers to grow broker adoption and revenue for the
platform. A lifetime member of the Asian American Hotel Owners
Association (AAHOA), the largest hotel owner’s association in the world,
Patel has been an ambassador and committee member for the past decade.
She is an AAHOA leader in the effort to train hoteliers and their
employees on human trafficking awareness, leading training seminars
throughout Texas, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Austin
Hotel and Lodging Association as well.
“CrediVia has built something special, something I can be excited about
for its potential to really ignite change in this industry. The CrediVia
team has pulled together some of lenders and borrowers’ most significant
pain points from the commercial loan process and created a marketplace
for more meaningful relationships to happen. I’m excited to become part
this company’s journey and contribute to moving lending forward,” said
Patel.
About CrediVia
CrediVia is a cloud-based platform that directly connects hospitality
lenders and borrowers, allowing them to have the greatest potential for
mutual success. The online marketplace keeps the application process
simple, fast and transparent without sacrificing the loan’s integrity.
CrediVia becomes borrowers’ return source for new financing, and
lenders’ reliable partner for loan relationships right for their
portfolio. Visit CrediVia.com
or follow @CrediVia
for more information.
