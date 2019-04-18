Trusha Patel Joins CrediVia as Chief Business Development Officer

Startup recruits commercial real estate maven to grow strategic partnerships and expand market presence for digital loan platform

CrediVia, a marketplace driving smarter decisions and real relationships in hospitality financing, announced today the addition of Trusha Patel as chief business development officer. Patel brings more than 20 years of real estate expertise to her role, tasked with further growing the company’s key partnerships while also providing strategic guidance to evolving CrediVia’s commercial loan marketplace.

Born into a family of hoteliers, Patel began working with her parents’ portfolio of independent hotels in the early 1990s before eventually expanding into her own properties. She and her husband currently own and operate several branded and non-branded hotels throughout Texas as managing partners at Capital City Hospitality Group LLC. A natural entrepreneur, Patel also boasts a diverse business background spanning global and national sales, strategic marketing and contract negotiations, having proven effective at increasing revenue and building relationships for several organizations.

“Trusha understands both the buy and sell sides of real estate firsthand, and therefore can align with our passion for creating a simpler, more efficient commercial financing experience,” said Anuj Mittal, CEO and co-founder of CrediVia. “As we mature our business, she has the foresight to help increase our market presence and foster working partnerships with the various loan participants who can benefit most from our platform.”

Patel most recently was senior vice president of commercial brokerage for TEN-X, the nation’s leading auction site for commercial real estate transactions. In this role, one of her primary responsibilities was to nurture and develop relationships with some of the industry’s largest real estate brokers to grow broker adoption and revenue for the platform. A lifetime member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest hotel owner’s association in the world, Patel has been an ambassador and committee member for the past decade. She is an AAHOA leader in the effort to train hoteliers and their employees on human trafficking awareness, leading training seminars throughout Texas, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Austin Hotel and Lodging Association as well.

“CrediVia has built something special, something I can be excited about for its potential to really ignite change in this industry. The CrediVia team has pulled together some of lenders and borrowers’ most significant pain points from the commercial loan process and created a marketplace for more meaningful relationships to happen. I’m excited to become part this company’s journey and contribute to moving lending forward,” said Patel.

About CrediVia

CrediVia is a cloud-based platform that directly connects hospitality lenders and borrowers, allowing them to have the greatest potential for mutual success. The online marketplace keeps the application process simple, fast and transparent without sacrificing the loan’s integrity. CrediVia becomes borrowers’ return source for new financing, and lenders’ reliable partner for loan relationships right for their portfolio. Visit CrediVia.com or follow @CrediVia for more information.

