Trust & Estates Litigator Sean Muntz Elevated to Co-Managing Partner of RMO LLP

Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Partner and Practice Management Chair Sean D. Muntz has been promoted to Co-Managing Partner of the Firm.

“Sean is a talented attorney who embodies the values we stand for at RMO,” said firm Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. “In order to successfully continue our firm’s growth, we require Sean’s leadership in this new role, and I look forward to working with him in this elevated capacity as we look to provide the same efficient, cost-effective results to our expanding geographic reach.”

An experienced litigator, Muntz focuses his probate and trust estate litigation practice on representing beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) and charities in contested trust and probate estate and conservatorship litigation matters, including will contests, trust contests, and claims for breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, accounting, financial elder abuse, undue influence, incapacity, trustee theft, fiduciary fraud and trustee misappropriation.

Prior to joining RMO LLP, Muntz was a partner at international law firm, Bryan Cave, during which time he also worked as in-house counsel for a Fortune 100 aerospace manufacturer where he represented the company in internal and external investigation and compliance matters. While there, he represented the company as a victim of espionage, in the criminal matter of U.S. v. Chung, in which the U.S. District Court handed down the first conviction under the Economic Espionage Act of 1996. For representing the company’s interests, Muntz received a commendation from the Los Angeles Field Office of the FBI and the FBI Director.

Named a Southern California “Super Lawyer,” Muntz earned his B.A. at the University of Hawaii and his J.D. at the USC Gould School of Law.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005451/en/