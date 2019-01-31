TrustSphere : Expands Science Advisory Board with Appointment of People Analytics Expert Amit Mohindra

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustSphere, a recognized market leader in Relationship Analytics and passive Organizational Network Analytics (ONA), today announced the appointment of People Analytics expert Amit Mohindra to its Science Advisory Board.

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Mohindra is founder and CEO of People Analytics Success, an advisory, coaching and education firm, who also teaches People Analytics to aspiring CHROs at the University of California, Berkeley Extension Program and to HR professionals at the Stanford University School of Continuing Education. In leading organizations and individuals toward successful initiatives through analytics, technology and change management, Mohindra draws on his work building and directing People Analytics teams at Apple and McKesson. He began his career as a labor economist at The World Bank before moving into business consulting and corporate human resources for organizations such as Goldman Sachs, IBM, Lucent Technologies and Willis Towers Watson. Mohindra's extensive human resources experience includes global leadership roles in compensation, benefits, mobility, talent management, talent development, executive coaching, diversity and inclusion, mergers and acquisitions and operations.

Launched in 2018, TrustSphere's Science Advisory Board oversees the company's Network Science methodologies, focusing in on critical factors such as measurement and evaluation, validity and adherence to any and all scientific, ethical and legal requirements. Mohindra will work with the TrustSphere team, helping to guide the company's product strategy, research and development.

TrustSphere CEO Manish Goel shared, "Human networks play an integral role in People Analytics as a way to solve for today's HR and business challenges. Amit has always been at the forefront of innovative thinking in the space, and we're delighted to have him join our Science Board. With his support, we will continue to innovate and deliver the HR technologies needed for the Future of Work."

Mohindra commented, "Throughout my career, I have always nurtured people and teams, working to understand the intersection of talent and business, and witnessing the progression of what we now know as People Analytics. I'm delighted to bring my experience to TrustSphere and look forward to shaping this evolving science and related technologies together."

Recognizing the power of organizational networks, TrustSphere established the Relationship Analytics category, helping enterprise clients across industries analyze their network data to identify high-potentials and hidden influencers, accelerate new hire onboarding, quantify the effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, measure the impact of leadership development and enhance overall collaboration. With insights from TrustSphere, organizations can facilitate data-driven decisions across business and human capital management functions. Learn more at trustsphere.com.

