TrustSphere Named "Hot Vendor" in Revenue Intelligence by Aragon Research

07/26/2019 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustSphere, a recognized market leader in Relationship Analytics and passive Organizational Network Analytics (ONA), announced today that it has been named a “Hot Vendor in Revenue Intelligence” for 20191 by Aragon Research, Inc.  Aragon Research acknowledges key vendors that offer cutting-edge technology that impact business in a variety of markets.

Recognizing revenue intelligence (also referred to as Sales AI) as an emerging category within sales enablement, Aragon Research selected four solution providers which are “making an impact in the space” by enabling a “new level of insights into accounts, opportunities and people.”

TrustSphere’s technology maps an enterprise’s collective relationship network to generate real-time insights that improve sales effectiveness and customer experience. By using data from business communication systems (only metadata, never any content), TrustSphere employs machine learning to automatically build and maintain organizational relationship graphs. Relationship insights enhance CRM data integrity to provide 360 degree visibility into each account and improve sales prospecting by mapping the strongest, most active relationship networks from within the company to clients and prospects, allowing the team to systematically navigate its collective relationship network.

Accenture estimates that $3 Trillion of value is trapped within enterprise applications.2 This newly available data flows in real time and can help organizations to grow the business, become more agile and efficient and unlock employees’ full potential. Digital innovations are enabling companies to leverage this untapped source of data insights to benefit both the business and employees.

“We’re delighted to be included as a 2019 Hot Vendor in Revenue Intelligence,” said TrustSphere’s CEO Manish Goel. “As enterprises embrace digital transformation, the key challenge is how to enable sales teams to be more agile and outperform in a competitive marketplace.  Relationship analytics helps organizations unlock value from the goldmine of data ‘trapped’ internally.  Enterprise Sales is increasingly a team sport. Analytics brings essential insights to the team allowing them to make smarter decisions while still protecting individual privacy.  By empowering their sales teams with such insights our clients are experiencing increased sales productivity, effectiveness and results. 

To learn more about TrustSphere’s Sales Analytics offering, visit https://www.trustsphere.com/sales-analytics.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About TrustSphere
TrustSphere is the widely recognized market leader in Relationship Analytics. We help organizations leverage a most valuable asset – their collective relationship network. By analyzing log data from enterprise communication and collaboration systems such as email, and using advanced data science and machine learning, TrustSphere builds and maintains an enterprise’s own relationship graph. Leveraging the science of Organizational Network Analysis, TrustSphere measures the social capital of individual employees, of teams and of organizations as a whole. This rich set of analytics surface insights which help our clients across the globe address key business challenges including workforce productivity, sales force effectiveness and enterprise-wide collaboration.

Current uses of our workforce analytics solutions include measuring the impact of leadership development, identifying high potentials, understanding finding hidden influencers, accelerating new staff onboarding and measuring the effectiveness of inclusion and diversity programs. Our ground-breaking solutions, processed in our proprietary technology platform, are deployed through an increasing number of technology and business partners including IBM, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, Veritas and leading management consulting partners.

1 Aragon Research. "Hot Vendors in Revenue Intelligence, 2019" by Jim Lundy and Samra Anees, July 2019.
2 Accenture Report. Decoding Organizational DNA: Trust, Data and Unlocking Value in the Digital Workplace

 

Media Contact:
Kunal Thukral
Vice President & Head of Marketing
kunal.thukral@trustsphere.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
