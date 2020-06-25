Log in
Trustar Bank : Announces New Branch Location in Reston, VA

06/25/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

Trustar Bank is pleased to announce its continued retail expansion, further deepening its commitment to the Northern Virginia community. The newest location, opened on June 22, 2020, is conveniently located at The Spectrum at Reston Town Center (1817 Fountain Drive Reston, VA 20190). Housing Trustar’s inaugural ATM, this full-service branch is well-equipped to serve the Reston community and its surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest branch location,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Trustar, “Our team is excited to serve the community and enter a great market like Reston.”

The Reston branch joins the established Great Falls and Tysons branches. Since opening in July 2019, Trustar Bank has expanded rapidly with plans to continue that expansion throughout the coming years.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade. For more information, please visit Trustar Bank online at trustarbank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
