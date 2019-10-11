Trustar Bank : CEO, Shaza Andersen, Appointed to the FDIC's Advisory Committee on Community Banking

GREAT FALLS, VA.--(BUSINESS WIRE)—Shaza Andersen, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trustar Bank in Great Falls VA, was recently selected to join the FDIC’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking. The committee, which meets several times per year, provides advice and recommendations to the FDIC on a broad range of community bank policy and regulatory matters. The group of 17 banking professionals from across the country were carefully chosen for their expertise on these matters.

One of four new members, Ms. Andersen is looking forward to serving as a resource for the FDIC and providing input on topics of interest for community banks. “I’m thrilled to join the Committee and hope to add some value to the discussions on community bank policy and regulatory matters,” said Ms. Andersen.

Ms. Andersen is a long-time contributor and leader in the local banking community, formerly serving as Vice Chair of the Board of Sandy Spring Bank as well as founder and Chief Executive Officer of WashingtonFirst Bank, before completing its sale to Sandy Spring Bancorp in 2018. In addition, Ms. Andersen founded the WashingtonFirst Youth Foundation (WFYF), a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to enriching the physical, social, and mental well-being of children in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan area. The WFYF is one of several organizations Ms. Andersen donates her time to. Additionally, she has utilized her talents and expertise serving on multiple committees and boards.

A favored and sought-after authority on banking and capital market issues, Ms. Andersen has appeared on CNBC and Fox News, and been featured in Forbes Magazine, the Washington Business Journal, and Washingtonian Magazine. Ms. Andersen has been recognized as a prominent leader and businesswoman in the Washington, DC area through numerous awards and recognitions such as Top 25 Women to Watch, Top 100 Powerful Women, and Most Admired CEO, to name a few.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade. For more information, please visit the Trustar Bank webpage at https://www.trustarbank.com/.

