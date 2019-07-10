Log in
Trustar Bank : Opens for Business

07/10/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

Trustar Bank is pleased to announce that it is officially open. Our branch location at 774A Walker Road, second floor, Great Falls, VA 22066 is open and ready to assist with all your banking needs.

“I am pleased to share that Trustar Bank is open for business! We are actively opening accounts and lending. Thank you for your confidence in our team and we are excited to serve this great community,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Trustar.

Trustar Bank’s Executive and Commercial Lending office in Tysons located at 1650 Tysons Blvd will be open July 17th and its second branch location in Reston at Spectrum at Reston Town Center will be open at the end of October.

“The support of the market, our regulators and community have enabled us to move quickly. Our team is in place and thrilled to be serving the banking needs of our customers,” added Ms. Andersen.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank is a full service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small and medium sized business and consumers. It is the first bank to be chartered and opened in Virginia in over a decade.


© Business Wire 2019
