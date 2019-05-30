Trustar Bank : Receives Charter Approval from Virginia State Corporation Commission

First bank chartered in Virginia since 2008.

Trustar Bank (in organization) is pleased to announce that it has been granted charter approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Trustar has raised over $50 million dollars in initial capital, and is awaiting FDIC approval of its application for deposit insurance as its final step to commencing business.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors in late June or early July, and we are eager to serve this incredible community. The response from the market has been extraordinary, from surpassing our initial capital target to expressions of interest from potential customers eager to do business. We are excited about the leadership demonstrated by our organizing directors, led by Chairman Joe Bracewell, and by our all-star management team including George Connors as President, Matt Johnson as Chief Financial Officer, Michael Amin as Senior Vice President – Operations, Karen Laughlin, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, and Clare Schmitt, Vice President – Legal and Compliance,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Trustar.

“We are grateful for the efforts the Virginia State Corporation Commission and the FDIC have made to process our applications cooperatively and efficiently. We look forward to continuing our working relationships after commencing business,” added Ms. Andersen. Legal counsel for Trustar is Troutman Sanders LLP.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank (in organization) will be a full service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small and medium sized business and consumers from its headquarters at 774A Walker Road, Great Falls, VA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005912/en/