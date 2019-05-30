Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trustar Bank : Receives Charter Approval from Virginia State Corporation Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

First bank chartered in Virginia since 2008.

Trustar Bank (in organization) is pleased to announce that it has been granted charter approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Trustar has raised over $50 million dollars in initial capital, and is awaiting FDIC approval of its application for deposit insurance as its final step to commencing business.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors in late June or early July, and we are eager to serve this incredible community. The response from the market has been extraordinary, from surpassing our initial capital target to expressions of interest from potential customers eager to do business. We are excited about the leadership demonstrated by our organizing directors, led by Chairman Joe Bracewell, and by our all-star management team including George Connors as President, Matt Johnson as Chief Financial Officer, Michael Amin as Senior Vice President – Operations, Karen Laughlin, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, and Clare Schmitt, Vice President – Legal and Compliance,” commented Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Trustar.

“We are grateful for the efforts the Virginia State Corporation Commission and the FDIC have made to process our applications cooperatively and efficiently. We look forward to continuing our working relationships after commencing business,” added Ms. Andersen. Legal counsel for Trustar is Troutman Sanders LLP.

About the Bank - Trustar Bank (in organization) will be a full service bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small and medium sized business and consumers from its headquarters at 774A Walker Road, Great Falls, VA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pCALGON CARBON : Standards Australia partners with Techstreet to deliver greater access and choice for users of Australian Standards®
AQ
08:01pFUTURUS GROUP : Files First Ever Patent to Predict Gratitude Using Artificial Intelligence
PR
08:01pAequus Provides First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
GL
07:59pLAKE RESOURCES NL : High Flow Brines at Cauchari Opens in a new Window
PU
07:59pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Rules Orientation Session – Wigton Windfarm Limited
PU
07:59pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Metro Bank PLC Investors (MBNKF)
BU
07:58pHALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION : First Quarter Results
AQ
07:58pBALLANTYNE STRONG : STRONG Outdoor Increases Investment in Traditional Media Platform with Investment in NYC Premium Taxi Tops
BU
07:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Investors (TUSK)
BU
07:54pCAPITAL CITY BANK : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
2GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
3Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
5ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : statement on Line 5 Tunnel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About