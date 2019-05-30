Trustar Bank : Receives Charter Approval from Virginia State Corporation Commission

Trustar Bank (in organization) is pleased to announce that it has been
granted charter approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Trustar has raised over $50 million dollars in initial capital, and is
awaiting FDIC approval of its application for deposit insurance as its
final step to commencing business.
“We are looking forward to opening our doors in late June or early July,
and we are eager to serve this incredible community. The response from
the market has been extraordinary, from surpassing our initial capital
target to expressions of interest from potential customers eager to do
business. We are excited about the leadership demonstrated by our
organizing directors, led by Chairman Joe Bracewell, and by our all-star
management team including George Connors as President, Matt Johnson as
Chief Financial Officer, Michael Amin as Senior Vice President –
Operations, Karen Laughlin, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, and
Clare Schmitt, Vice President – Legal and Compliance,” commented Shaza
Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Trustar.
“We are grateful for the efforts the Virginia State Corporation
Commission and the FDIC have made to process our applications
cooperatively and efficiently. We look forward to continuing our working
relationships after commencing business,” added Ms. Andersen. Legal
counsel for Trustar is Troutman Sanders LLP.
About the Bank - Trustar Bank (in organization) will be a full service
bank offering comprehensive banking products and services to small and
medium sized business and consumers from its headquarters at 774A Walker
Road, Great Falls, VA.
