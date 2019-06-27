Trustco : 27 June 2019 - SENS Announcement EVO Transaction Dated 27 June 2019 Final

The Warrant Agreement shall take effect and become operative upon the date of fulfilment

Evo shall be the first Warrant Holder.

In terms of the Warrant Agreement, Trustco shall create and issue warrants ("

ENTERING INTO OF A WARRANT AGREEMENT BETWEEN TRUSTCO AND EVO FUND

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

the Company shall create a second warrant ("

the Company shall issue and grant the rights for Evo to subscribe for the Tranche 1 Warrants for a total consideration equal to ZAR 1.00;

the Company shall create a first warrant ("

With effect from the Fulfilment Date:

3. Creation, Issuance and Terms of the Warrants

If the Suspensive Conditions are not fulfilled prior to the Long Stop Date, then the Warrant Agreement shall terminate automatically without any further action required by any of the Parties.

Evo having received a duly executed opinion from the legal counsel to the Company on the date of the meeting of shareholders referred to in paragraph

Shareholders providing a specific authority to Trustco to issue options and convertible securities for cash ("

("Tranche 2 Warrant Shares"), upon payment by the Warrant Holder of a strike price per Trustco Share equal to ZAR 13 (thirteen Rand); and

the Company shall issue and grant the rights for Evo to subscribe for the Tranche 2 Warrants for a total consideration equal to ZAR 1.00; Tranche 3 Warrants: the Company shall create a third warrant (" the Tranche 3 Warrant "), which Tranche 3 Warrant shall be exercisable, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Warrant Agreement, to subscribe for and be issued with 20,000,000 Trustco Shares (" Tranche 3 Warrant Shares "), upon payment by the Warrant Holder of a strike price per Trustco Share equal to ZAR 22.00 (twenty two Rand); and the Company shall issue and grant the rights for Evo Fund to subscribe for the Tranche 3 Warrants, for a total consideration equal to ZAR 1.00; Tranche 4 Warrants: the Company shall create a forth warrant (" the Tranche 4 Warrant "), which Tranche 4 Warrants shall be exercisable, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Warrant Agreement, to subscribe for and be issued with 37,427,000 Shares (" Tranche 4 Warrant Shares "), upon payment by the Warrant Holder of a strike price per Trustco Share equal to ZAR 30.00 (thirty Rand); and the Company shall issue and grant the rights for Evo to subscribe for the Tranche 4 Warrants, for a total consideration equal to ZAR 1.00.

3.2 As subscription consideration for the foregoing Warrant Tranches, Evo shall pay the aggregate amount of ZAR 4 for all the Warrant Tranches by electronic funds transfer, without deduction or set-off, into the Company's Bank Account, such date of payment being the subscription date ("Subscription Date").