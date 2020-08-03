Trusted Advisor Saul Rostamian Joins Sheppard Mullin in Century City

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Saul S. Rostamian has joined the firm’s Century City office as a partner. Rostamian was most recently a partner at Winston & Strawn. He is the 12th partner to join Sheppard Mullin in 2020.

“More and more, clients are looking to their attorneys for a broad spectrum of business advice and problem-solving acumen. Saul is particularly well-suited to serve in that general counsel-type role, given his work with CEOs, boards of directors, private investment firms, and ultra-high net worth families,” said Sheppard Mullin Vice Chairman Jon Newby. “What is unique is that his guidance, counseling, and creative deal-making skills have been forged from a litigation background that found him at the center of highly complex and contentious issues with very high stakes. Our clients will benefit enormously from this seasoned advisor.”

Commenting on the addition of Rostamian, Fred Puglisi, partner and Business Trial practice group leader, said, “As outside general counsel and trusted advisor, Saul brings great value to clients. Whether the situation involves the challenges of a growing company, a tricky deal that needs shepherding, or a brewing dispute that requires strategic leverage, Saul has the knowledge and skill set to ensure an outstanding outcome for his clients.”

“Sheppard Mullin provides a nimble and high quality platform for my practice,” said Rostamian. “The firm’s broad service areas, industry verticals and substantial footprint in California are a terrific fit for me. I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues and working with both my current clients and new ones.”

Rostamian has more than 15 years of experience providing strategic outside counsel to clients with high-value litigation and transactional needs across various sectors, including private equity, venture capital and real estate. He is often retained as the chief legal strategist to operating companies, as well as the private investment firms or family offices owning or investing in them. His role centers on risk management and providing creative solutions in a wide variety of matters ranging from deals to disputes. He has strategically resolved complex disputes short of litigation, and, where necessary, litigated high-stakes matters through trial and appeal. He received his B.A. and his J.D. from the University of California – Los Angeles and started his legal career as a law clerk to the Hon. George P. Schiavelli (Ret.), U.S. District Court for the Central District of California..

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005655/en/