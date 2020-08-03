Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trusted Advisor Saul Rostamian Joins Sheppard Mullin in Century City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Saul S. Rostamian has joined the firm’s Century City office as a partner. Rostamian was most recently a partner at Winston & Strawn. He is the 12th partner to join Sheppard Mullin in 2020.

“More and more, clients are looking to their attorneys for a broad spectrum of business advice and problem-solving acumen. Saul is particularly well-suited to serve in that general counsel-type role, given his work with CEOs, boards of directors, private investment firms, and ultra-high net worth families,” said Sheppard Mullin Vice Chairman Jon Newby. “What is unique is that his guidance, counseling, and creative deal-making skills have been forged from a litigation background that found him at the center of highly complex and contentious issues with very high stakes. Our clients will benefit enormously from this seasoned advisor.”

Commenting on the addition of Rostamian, Fred Puglisi, partner and Business Trial practice group leader, said, “As outside general counsel and trusted advisor, Saul brings great value to clients. Whether the situation involves the challenges of a growing company, a tricky deal that needs shepherding, or a brewing dispute that requires strategic leverage, Saul has the knowledge and skill set to ensure an outstanding outcome for his clients.”

“Sheppard Mullin provides a nimble and high quality platform for my practice,” said Rostamian. “The firm’s broad service areas, industry verticals and substantial footprint in California are a terrific fit for me. I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues and working with both my current clients and new ones.”

Rostamian has more than 15 years of experience providing strategic outside counsel to clients with high-value litigation and transactional needs across various sectors, including private equity, venture capital and real estate. He is often retained as the chief legal strategist to operating companies, as well as the private investment firms or family offices owning or investing in them. His role centers on risk management and providing creative solutions in a wide variety of matters ranging from deals to disputes. He has strategically resolved complex disputes short of litigation, and, where necessary, litigated high-stakes matters through trial and appeal. He received his B.A. and his J.D. from the University of California – Los Angeles and started his legal career as a law clerk to the Hon. George P. Schiavelli (Ret.), U.S. District Court for the Central District of California..

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pINVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends
PR
01:50pDHS Awards $1 Million Phase 2 Contract to Waverley Labs to Deploy the Dynamic AccessID™ Network
GL
01:50pClarkson University Researchers Develop New Technology to Help Combat Harmful Algae Blooms
GL
01:48pDELCATH : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
01:48pAt Virtual MTT-S IMS 2020, Teledyne Showcases Dual-Channel DACs, Track & Hold Amps, Digitizer Studio Software, 90GHz Connectors
BU
01:47pCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces In-Depth Analysis of Osama Bin Laden's Newly Declassified Personal Files in BIN LADEN'S HARD DRIVE Special Premiering Thursday, September 10, at 9/8c
BU
01:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Elevator and Escalator Market in US Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024|Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes to Boost Growth|Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group