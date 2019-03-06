Trusted Translations Receives Updated ISO Quality Certification

As part of its on-going global initiative to expand its ISO Quality Certifications, Trusted Translations receives updated ISO for its quality management in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services

Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in interpretation and document translation services, announces it received independent certification that it complies with the upgraded International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services. This follows their previous independent certification at the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in 2012; and is part of a larger campaign to become independently certified to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry including ISO 17100:2015, ISO 18587:2017 and 18841:2018 standards.

Following this gold standard reinforces Trusted Translations’ commitment to be a global business partner for its clients, maintaining the highest standards for consistency and quality. ISO 17100:2015 sets forth translation-specific requirements for core processes, resources and other aspects intrinsic to the production of a quality translation services. ISO 18587:2017 applies to full, human post-editing of machine translation output. ISO 18841:2018 sets forth the basic requirements and best practices for the provision of quality interpretation services.

Trusted Translations’ initiative to become independently certified across various ISO standards for the industry comes in the wakes of several renewed and on-going contracts with some of the most demanding organizations in terms of quality and processes, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Airbus, Google, Apple and the U.S. Department of State. With these qualifications, Trusted Translations is poised to provide exemplary services to clients in both the public and private sectors, in all service areas.

VP of Operations, Liliana Ward, is spearheading the ISO certification effort. She comments that, “this upgrade to ISO 9001-2015 was the logical next step in what was already a very successful 2018. We have continued to grow and develop with the industry in order to provide cutting edge services to our clients. We are very proud of our customer-centric approach to service. It is a privilege to have the ISO organization acknowledge the maturity and consistency of the processes that we have developed over the last fifteen years. I look forward to presenting our qualifications in our other service areas for similar certification.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.trustedtranslations.com/.

