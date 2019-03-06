Trusted Translations Receives Updated ISO Quality Certification

Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in interpretation and document
translation services, announces it received independent
certification that it complies with the upgraded International Quality
System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional
Translation and Interpretation
Services. This follows their previous independent certification at
the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in
2012; and is part of a larger campaign to become independently certified
to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry including ISO
17100:2015, ISO 18587:2017 and 18841:2018 standards.
Following this gold standard reinforces Trusted Translations’
commitment to be a global business partner for its clients, maintaining
the highest standards for consistency and quality. ISO 17100:2015 sets
forth translation-specific requirements for core processes, resources
and other aspects intrinsic to the production of a quality translation
services. ISO 18587:2017 applies to full, human post-editing of
machine translation output. ISO 18841:2018 sets forth the basic
requirements and best practices for the provision of quality
interpretation services.
Trusted Translations’ initiative to become independently
certified across various ISO standards for the industry comes in the
wakes of several renewed and on-going contracts with some of the most
demanding organizations in terms of quality and processes, including the
Centers for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA), Airbus, Google, Apple and the U.S. Department of State. With
these qualifications, Trusted Translations is poised to provide
exemplary services to clients in both the public and private sectors, in
all service areas.
VP of Operations, Liliana Ward, is spearheading the ISO certification
effort. She comments that, “this upgrade to ISO 9001-2015 was the
logical next step in what was already a very successful 2018. We have
continued to grow and develop with the industry in order to provide
cutting edge services to our clients. We are very proud of our
customer-centric approach to service. It is a privilege to have the ISO
organization acknowledge the maturity and consistency of the processes
that we have developed over the last fifteen years. I look forward to
presenting our qualifications in our other service areas for similar
certification.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.trustedtranslations.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005893/en/