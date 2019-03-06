Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trusted Translations Receives Updated ISO Quality Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:55pm EST

As part of its on-going global initiative to expand its ISO Quality Certifications, Trusted Translations receives updated ISO for its quality management in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services

Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in interpretation and document translation services, announces it received independent certification that it complies with the upgraded International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services. This follows their previous independent certification at the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in 2012; and is part of a larger campaign to become independently certified to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry including ISO 17100:2015, ISO 18587:2017 and 18841:2018 standards.

Following this gold standard reinforces Trusted Translations’ commitment to be a global business partner for its clients, maintaining the highest standards for consistency and quality. ISO 17100:2015 sets forth translation-specific requirements for core processes, resources and other aspects intrinsic to the production of a quality translation services. ISO 18587:2017 applies to full, human post-editing of machine translation output. ISO 18841:2018 sets forth the basic requirements and best practices for the provision of quality interpretation services.

Trusted Translations’ initiative to become independently certified across various ISO standards for the industry comes in the wakes of several renewed and on-going contracts with some of the most demanding organizations in terms of quality and processes, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Airbus, Google, Apple and the U.S. Department of State. With these qualifications, Trusted Translations is poised to provide exemplary services to clients in both the public and private sectors, in all service areas.

VP of Operations, Liliana Ward, is spearheading the ISO certification effort. She comments that, “this upgrade to ISO 9001-2015 was the logical next step in what was already a very successful 2018. We have continued to grow and develop with the industry in order to provide cutting edge services to our clients. We are very proud of our customer-centric approach to service. It is a privilege to have the ISO organization acknowledge the maturity and consistency of the processes that we have developed over the last fifteen years. I look forward to presenting our qualifications in our other service areas for similar certification.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.trustedtranslations.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pASX : MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - Feb 2019
PU
10:26pDIAMOND BANK : Shareholders approve Diamond Bank's merger with Access Bank
AQ
10:26pSWISS LIFE : ABCON backs CBN's stance on monetary policy, financial stability
AQ
10:25pCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Manchester United, Porto advance to quarterfinals
AQ
10:23pEX-NISSAN BOSS GHOSN STILL RECUPERATING AFTER RELEASE ON BAIL : lawyer
AQ
10:17pEON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:17pEPIZYME : Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock
BU
10:12pDENSO : Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes
PU
10:12pAIR NEW ZEALAND : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson
PU
10:08pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : AT&T joins Global Telco Security Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
5Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.