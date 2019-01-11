Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trustlook Launches Smart Contract Auditing Platform Smart Contract Insight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:31pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustlook, the global leader of AI-powered cybersecurity, launched Smart Contract Insight (SCI), a smart contract bytecode decompiling platform and announced a free smart contract auditing service based on this platform.

The open source spirit of Ethereum is intended to allow developers to share their work with the community so innovative platforms and applications can be built. However, according to a survey conducted by Trustlook at the end of 2018, there have been roughly 2 million smart contracts built and deployed on the Ethereum network, but over 80% were published as unreadable low-level byte-code. This makes it nearly impossible for the average developer to analyze the contents of these smart contracts, which lead to the widespread use of insecure and unreliable contracts. This is likely a key enabler for a number of serious incidents on the Ethereum network.

Trustlook's SCI decompiles unreadable smart contract byte-code into Solidity, a familiar and readable high-level language. There currently exists no product on the market which matches SCI in maturity or capability. Additionally, the decompiler has been released for free online use, which will allow developers a convenient tool for analyzing previously opaque smart contracts. Trustlook is hopeful that in the process of using SCI, community developers will also improve the quality and security of the Ethereum Network.

The security of smart contracts is critical since they may not be altered once deployed. Accordingly, the ability to audit smart contracts is necessary to ensure their security, as their bugs can directly cause thousands or millions of dollars in damages to digital currency exchanges and users.

Therefore, Trustlook has decided to provide the smart contract auditing service for free to the community while launching the SCI platform.

The founding team at Trustlook are cybersecurity veterans with over ten years of industry experience, with deep understanding of traditional cybersecurity fields as well as cutting edge blockchain security issues. Trustlook seeks to provide security and reliability to all smart contract based services in order to build a safer and more mature Ethereum network.

About Trustlook
Trustlook (www.trustlook.com) is a global leader in next-generation cyber security products based on artificial intelligence. Their innovative SECUREai engine delivers the performance and scalability needed to provide total threat protection against malware and other forms of attack. Trustlook's solutions protect users from both known and zero-day threats by analyzing millions of code-level and behavior combinations to find malicious patterns. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in San Jose and managed by leading security experts from Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Google and Yahoo.

Contact
Helen Li
Trustlook PR Manager
hli@trustlook.com
669-256-8299

Trustlook.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited (AMG) – Resignation
PU
03:09pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Notice For PNC Customers Affected By Partial Government Shutdown
PU
03:09pBUCKLE : Winter Outfits Under $150
PU
03:07pCEMTREX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:05pMAGNA LAB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Boston Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation Announce 2nd Annual Patrice Bergeron & 98.5 The Sports Hub's Pucks & Paddles
PU
03:03pApple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
03:03pDORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pALKALINE WATER : Four Stocks Set to Take Advantage of Hemp and Edibles Legalization
AQ
03:02pALTEROLA BIOTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.