Trustmark : Announces New Leadership Positions for Steve Horvath and Sean McManamy

Trustmark, a national employee benefits provider, has promoted two experienced and highly regarded leaders to new positions. The announcement was made by Trustmark President and CEO Kevin Slawin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005081/en/

Steve Horvath, President Small Business Benefits and Sean McManamy, President HealthFitness (Photo: Trustmark)

Sean McManamy, a corporate senior VP and member of the Trustmark Enterprise Leadership Team, will assume leadership of HealthFitness, a Trustmark Company, as President. Steve Horvath has been promoted to corporate senior VP, and will fill McManamy’s previous role, leading Trustmark’s Small Business Benefits line of business, as President. He will also join the Enterprise Leadership Team.

“Steve and Sean are proven and accomplished leaders who are both ideally suited to help Trustmark with our next stage of growth,” Slawin said. “They have extensive experience throughout the Trustmark enterprise and they each excel at building relationships, product development and in utilizing customer insights to establish a differentiated experience for our clients. In Steve’s nearly three decades at Trustmark, he has developed deep knowledge of both the small and large-group self-funded markets, which he will bring to bear in Small Business Benefits. Sean knows HealthFitness well from his prior time in that business and has demonstrated the leadership and business development success to help drive the company’s growth.”

McManamy joined Trustmark in 2005 and has held positions of increasing responsibility within a number of business units, including HealthFitness. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University.

Horvath joined Trustmark in 1991 and has also gained experience in positions of increasing responsibility throughout the organization. In addition, he serves as a trustee for the Trustmark Foundation. Horvath has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

About Trustmark

Trustmark, with its long tradition spanning over 100 years, offers employee benefits beyond expectations. Specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration, and the delivery of wellness, fitness, recreation, and injury prevention and treatment programs mean we solve complex benefit challenges. A caring, personalized approach engages employees to help them protect their financial security, become smarter healthcare consumers and increase overall wellbeing. And our commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people and businesses thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at trustmarkbenefits.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005081/en/