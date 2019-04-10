Trustwave : Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Trustwave today announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has awarded Trustwave a 5-Star rating in its 2019
Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and
most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the
top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating
recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers
the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
The Trustwave
Channel Partner Program delivers a comprehensive portfolio of managed
security services covering threat detection and response,
vulnerability management, security testing and other key areas vital for
improving enterprise security maturity. Additionally, the program
features Trustwave
Secure Email Gateway, a leading-edge solution for protecting against
advanced email-borne threats, and Trustwave DbProtect,
one the industry’s most robust database security platforms designed to
secure big data stores both on premise and in the cloud. Trustwave
offers channel partners a variety of options for engagement, ranging
from simple referrals to joint planning and full delivery including
highly-accessible support to end customers.
“CRN’s 5-Star recognition conveys our continued dedication to deliver
superior solutions that help businesses and organizations address
today’s toughest cybersecurity challenges,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice
president worldwide channels at Trustwave. “We’ve designed a channel
program geared toward setting our partners up for success by providing
not only best-in-class security solutions, but also a foundation for
fostering customer relationships through marketing, training and
post-implementation support.”
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research
team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in
program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education
and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and
communication.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors
to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,”
said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN
Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the
most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their
strengths and benefits for the channel.”
The 2019 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN and
online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
About Trustwave
Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services
provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce
security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security
services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and
cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital
transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global
security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries.
For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
