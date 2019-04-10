Trustwave : Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

Distinguished Annual Guide Recognizes the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs

Trustwave today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded Trustwave a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

The Trustwave Channel Partner Program delivers a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services covering threat detection and response, vulnerability management, security testing and other key areas vital for improving enterprise security maturity. Additionally, the program features Trustwave Secure Email Gateway, a leading-edge solution for protecting against advanced email-borne threats, and Trustwave DbProtect, one the industry’s most robust database security platforms designed to secure big data stores both on premise and in the cloud. Trustwave offers channel partners a variety of options for engagement, ranging from simple referrals to joint planning and full delivery including highly-accessible support to end customers.

“CRN’s 5-Star recognition conveys our continued dedication to deliver superior solutions that help businesses and organizations address today’s toughest cybersecurity challenges,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president worldwide channels at Trustwave. “We’ve designed a channel program geared toward setting our partners up for success by providing not only best-in-class security solutions, but also a foundation for fostering customer relationships through marketing, training and post-implementation support.”

To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”

The 2019 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

