Trustwave : Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response

Trustwave today announced that industry analyst firm International Data
Corporation (IDC) has named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC
MarketScape U.S. Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services
2018 Vendor Assessment – Beyond the Big 5 Consultanciesi.
This report provides an assessment on the rapidly growing incident
response (IR) marketplace, an area critical to threat detection and
response as organizations transition from reactive to adaptive security
models.
The report evaluated 19 U.S. firms whose revenue is derived from small
and midmarket or large enterprises and offer IR services. Positionings
were based on several parameters including: breadth and depth of core
offerings, bench strength and skill sets of IR personnel, threat
intelligence capabilities, methodology and approach to validating
incidences and customer service and onboarding.
Trustwave was named a Leader for its incident
response and readiness program that provides continuous monitoring,
threat detection and response by a highly skilled digital forensics and
incident response team with the ability to launch deep investigations
anywhere in the world in minutes and immediately kill threats down to
individual endpoints. In addition, the program offers robust assessments
to determine current IR maturity level, and risk assessments to identify
a customer’s ideal state with training and incident playbook customized
to individual client requirements.
“Detection and response time to obfuscated malware, relentless
cybercriminals moving laterally across environments to gain control and
other malicious activities has become the cornerstone of mature security
programs,” said Brian Hussey, vice president of cyber threat detection
and response at Trustwave. “Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape
incident readiness and response report is a testament to the strength of
our program and level of expertise for finding and eliminating threats
through best-in-class people, processes and technologies.”
Recent Trustwave digital forensics and incident response highlights
include:
-
New IR Offerings --Trustwave unveiled advanced threat
hunting services including Managed
Detection and Response for Endpoints. Led by teams comprised of
digital forensic investigators and incident responders, threat hunting
uses behavioral analytics, malware fingerprinting and proprietary
research to proactively search for active attackers quietly working to
escalate privileges and take over environments.
-
Pioneering Actionable Threat Intelligence -- Through a
global network of ten Advanced
Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) paired with the recently
unveiled Trustwave
SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a cybersecurity command center housing
multidisciplinary security strike teams, new threat intelligence
ushered in can quickly be acted on and resolved from containment to
immediate eradication down to individual endpoints.
-
Trustwave SpiderLabs Growth -- Trustwave added new
capabilities to Trustwave
SpiderLabs, the company’s elite global force of security
researchers, penetration testers, incident responders and threat
hunters. Serving as the backbone for Trustwave
Managed Security Services, Trustwave SpiderLabs augments an
organizations’ existing security capability by filling gaps where
needed or fully managing security programs from the ground up.
“With the relentless onslaught of sophisticated cyberattacks,
enterprises must be proactive about incident readiness, response, and
resiliency,” stated Christina Richmond, IDC program vice president,
Worldwide Security Services. “In-house solutions are challenging to fund
and maintain at the required level, so organizations increasingly are
turning to service providers for assistance. The participating companies
in this study have been selected because they are strong providers and
have unique attributes that address key challenges organizations are
facing as the threat landscape continues to evolve.”
This IDC MarketScape study presents through the IDC MarketScape model a
vendor assessment of providers offering incident response services. The
assessment reviews both quantitative and qualitative characteristics
that define current market demands and expected buyer needs for incident
response services. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and
rigorous framework that assesses how each vendor stacks up to one
another, and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected
to be the most significant for achieving short- and long-term success in
the incident response marketplace.
To download a complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: U.S.
Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services 2018 Vendor
Assessment – Beyond the Big 5 Consultancies, visit: https://www2.trustwave.com/IDC-MarketScape-2018.html.
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications
technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and
telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework
also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Trustwave
Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce
security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated
technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and
researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they
manage their information security and compliance programs. More than
three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper®
cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient
and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management.
Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries.
For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
iSource: IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape U.S. Incident
Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services 2018 Vendor Assessment –
Beyond the Big 5 Consultancies, (IDC# US44257117, October 2018)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005187/en/