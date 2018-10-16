Trustwave : Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response

Breadth of Offerings and Elite Skill Sets of its Incident Responders Positions Trustwave as a Recognized Leader in Incident Readiness and Response

Trustwave today announced that industry analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC MarketScape U.S. Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services 2018 Vendor Assessment – Beyond the Big 5 Consultanciesi. This report provides an assessment on the rapidly growing incident response (IR) marketplace, an area critical to threat detection and response as organizations transition from reactive to adaptive security models.

The report evaluated 19 U.S. firms whose revenue is derived from small and midmarket or large enterprises and offer IR services. Positionings were based on several parameters including: breadth and depth of core offerings, bench strength and skill sets of IR personnel, threat intelligence capabilities, methodology and approach to validating incidences and customer service and onboarding.

Trustwave was named a Leader for its incident response and readiness program that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection and response by a highly skilled digital forensics and incident response team with the ability to launch deep investigations anywhere in the world in minutes and immediately kill threats down to individual endpoints. In addition, the program offers robust assessments to determine current IR maturity level, and risk assessments to identify a customer’s ideal state with training and incident playbook customized to individual client requirements.

“Detection and response time to obfuscated malware, relentless cybercriminals moving laterally across environments to gain control and other malicious activities has become the cornerstone of mature security programs,” said Brian Hussey, vice president of cyber threat detection and response at Trustwave. “Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape incident readiness and response report is a testament to the strength of our program and level of expertise for finding and eliminating threats through best-in-class people, processes and technologies.”

Recent Trustwave digital forensics and incident response highlights include:

New IR Offerings --Trustwave unveiled advanced threat hunting services including Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints. Led by teams comprised of digital forensic investigators and incident responders, threat hunting uses behavioral analytics, malware fingerprinting and proprietary research to proactively search for active attackers quietly working to escalate privileges and take over environments.

--Trustwave unveiled advanced threat hunting services including Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints. Led by teams comprised of digital forensic investigators and incident responders, threat hunting uses behavioral analytics, malware fingerprinting and proprietary research to proactively search for active attackers quietly working to escalate privileges and take over environments. Pioneering Actionable Threat Intelligence -- Through a global network of ten Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) paired with the recently unveiled Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a cybersecurity command center housing multidisciplinary security strike teams, new threat intelligence ushered in can quickly be acted on and resolved from containment to immediate eradication down to individual endpoints.

-- Through a global network of ten Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) paired with the recently unveiled Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a cybersecurity command center housing multidisciplinary security strike teams, new threat intelligence ushered in can quickly be acted on and resolved from containment to immediate eradication down to individual endpoints. Trustwave SpiderLabs Growth -- Trustwave added new capabilities to Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite global force of security researchers, penetration testers, incident responders and threat hunters. Serving as the backbone for Trustwave Managed Security Services, Trustwave SpiderLabs augments an organizations’ existing security capability by filling gaps where needed or fully managing security programs from the ground up.

“With the relentless onslaught of sophisticated cyberattacks, enterprises must be proactive about incident readiness, response, and resiliency,” stated Christina Richmond, IDC program vice president, Worldwide Security Services. “In-house solutions are challenging to fund and maintain at the required level, so organizations increasingly are turning to service providers for assistance. The participating companies in this study have been selected because they are strong providers and have unique attributes that address key challenges organizations are facing as the threat landscape continues to evolve.”

This IDC MarketScape study presents through the IDC MarketScape model a vendor assessment of providers offering incident response services. The assessment reviews both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs for incident response services. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses how each vendor stacks up to one another, and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving short- and long-term success in the incident response marketplace.

To download a complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services 2018 Vendor Assessment – Beyond the Big 5 Consultancies, visit: https://www2.trustwave.com/IDC-MarketScape-2018.html.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Trustwave

Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper® cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

iSource: IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape U.S. Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency Services 2018 Vendor Assessment – Beyond the Big 5 Consultancies, (IDC# US44257117, October 2018)

