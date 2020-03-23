Trustwave : Named a Leader in Two IDC MarketScapes on Asia Pacific Cybersecurity

Trustwave Named a Leader for Security Innovation, Comprehensive Portfolio and Threat Lifecycle Capabilities in Fast Growing Security Services Market

Trustwave today announced industry analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has named Trustwave a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessmenti and the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Professional Security Services — Advisory, Assessment, and Awareness 2020 Vendor Assessmentii.

The reports assessed organizations in the Asia Pacific region against a broad set of parameters including breadth of service offerings, portfolio benefits, delivery model, market execution, cost management, innovation, customer satisfaction and talent management.

The managed security services report noted that Trustwave Managed Security Services, backed by nine globally-connected security operations centers, is among the most comprehensive within the Asia Pacific region and that Trustwave continues to substantially invest in innovative delivery models and customer experience. The professional services report noted the company has significantly invested in innovative delivery models and customer experience citing its virtual CISO service that provides a retainer-based strategy for implementing and managing technologies to solve client problems as a prime example.

“Against a backdrop of increasingly complex business environments and mounting legal and regulatory pressures, the demand for managed security services and consulting and professional services continues to grow,” said Toh Lee Chiang, general manager of Asia-Pacific and Japan at Trustwave. “Our position in the IDC MarketScape reports reflects our commitment to helping organizations in the region combat threats by providing a security services portfolio backed by some of the world’s best security expertise.”

“The portfolio and capabilities of those named to the Leaders Category in the managed security services and the professional security services IDC MarketScapes have proved to be very strong,” said Cathy Huang, associate research director, IDC Asia/Pacific Services and Security. “With cybersecurity rapidly rising as the most significant business risk for many, companies like Trustwave continue to push innovation to help ensure customers have the right technologies and high-level expertise needed to effectively protect operations and businesses.”

For inclusion in the IDC MarketScape study, managed security service providers were selected based on the following criteria: possession of a comprehensive managed security services portfolio, in-country managed security services delivery capability in a minimum of two Asia Pacific subregions and having a total revenue over USD$10 million attained in Asia Pacific in 2018. Professional security services providers were selected based on possession of a comprehensive professional security services portfolio; in-country professional security services delivery capability in a minimum of two Asia Pacific subregions and multipoint assessment.

For a complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/resources/library/documents/idc-marketscape-asia-pacific-managed-security-services-2020-vendor-assessment/.

For a complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Professional Security Services — Advisory, Assessment, and Awareness 2020 Vendor Assessment, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/resources/library/documents/idc-marketscape-apac-pss-2020-vendor-assessment/.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

