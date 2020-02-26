Trustwave : Wins Best Managed Security Service for Second Consecutive Year at 2020 SC Awards

Trustwave Managed Security Services Garner Top Honors at the 2020 RSA Conference

RSA CONFERENCE -- Trustwave today announced that Trustwave Managed Security Services has been recognized as a Trust Award winner in the Best Managed Security Service category of the 2020 SC Awards for the second consecutive year and for the third time overall. The winners for the Trust Awards were chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Winners were announced at the SC Awards ceremony on February 25, 2020 in San Francisco.

The recognition by the SC Awards committee further validates Trustwave’s position as the industry leader in managed security services as it continues to expand its managed threat detection and response offerings and achieve strong success in 2020 and beyond.

“As organizations increasingly move toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments and embrace digital transformation, they find that detecting and eliminating threats becomes considerably more challenging, which is why they turn to us,” said Chris Schueler, senior vice president of managed security services at Trustwave. “Winning this recognition by SC Media for the second year in a row is a great honor and demonstrates that Trustwave managed threat detection and response services are among the most robust and comprehensive available in the market.”

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

“Since we last celebrated our SC Awards winners in 2019, ransomware attacks have evolved to include data wiping and information leaking, the California Consumer Privacy Act officially took effect, and software supply chain attacks have grown bigger and bolder,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “As an SC Awards winner in the Trust category, Trustwave has demonstrated that they will help user organizations prepare for whatever new challenges emerge in 2020 and beyond.”

Trustwave Managed Security Services allow organizations to stay ahead of evolving information security threats with a portfolio covering advanced threat detection and response, threat hunting, forensic investigations and third-party product management. Forming the foundation of these offerings is the Trustwave Fusion platform, which connects organizations to a security cloud comprised of the Trustwave data lake, advanced analytics, actionable threat intelligence, a global network of security operations centers and Trustwave SpiderLabs – the company’s elite team of highly-skilled cybersecurity practitioners. The Trustwave Fusion platform gives organizations unprecedented visibility and control over how security resources are provisioned, monitored and managed across their environment.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

