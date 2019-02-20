Log in
Trustwave : and Cybereason Forge Alliance to Bolster Managed Endpoint Security

02/20/2019 | 08:08am EST

Advanced Behavioral Analytics and Forensics Applied to Collected Endpoint Data Further Enhances Trustwave Digital Forensics, Incident Response and Threat Hunting Capabilities

Trustwave today announced a strategic alliance with Cybereason to further strengthen Trustwave Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Endpoints, a comprehensive managed security service designed to protect organizations against advanced endpoint threats. The alliance addresses an industry-wide initiative to greatly reduce dwell time of advanced cyber threats that quietly lie dormant on endpoints for the purpose of launching future attacks across the enterprise.

Spearheaded and delivered by Trustwave SpiderLabs, a premier team of threat hunters, forensic investigators, incident responders and ethical hackers, Trustwave MDR for Endpoints has incorporated the technologies of the Cybereason Defense Platform to include a leading-edge Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution, Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV), anti-ransomware and fileless malware protection, all in a single integrated agent. Trustwave will take advantage of Cybereason’s proprietary AI-powered data analytics engine and built-in forensic capabilities to correlate data attributes and behavior with potential threats. The heightened correlation will assist in rapidly pinpointing suspicious activities that may require further investigation or annihilation of attacks already in progress.

Cybereason’s integrated single agent approach to EDR and NGAV adds unparalleled multi-layered identification and protection against known and unknown malware and ransomware variants at the endpoint. From there, deeper analysis of dubious events can be initiated and cross referenced using up-to-the-second threat intelligence obtained from the Trustwave global network of Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) and the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a state-of-the-art cyber-command center, to help ensure effective measures against threats are immediately taken.

“The pervasiveness of endpoint devices connecting to the enterprise has significantly increased the attack surface and likelihood of breach incidents,” said Chris Schueler, senior vice president of managed security services at Trustwave. “As cybercriminals work tirelessly evolving methods for gaining footholds into organizations, security teams must respond by improving efficiency and accuracy for detecting these threats. Through our alliance with Cybereason, our threat hunters and digital forensic teams will add to their arsenal a new level of behavioral analytics to extend and magnify their abilities for quickly finding those proverbial needles in the haystack.”

“Cybereason recognizes that one of the greatest risks facing today’s cybersecurity teams is the lack of technology specifically designed to empower defenders. This new partnership is a testament to the continued investments we are making with partners, to drive value for customers,” said Yonatan Striem-Amit, co-founder and chief technology officer at Cybereason. “Our strategic alliance enables Trustwave’s teams to deliver more efficacious outcomes for their customers, by leveraging a high degree of automation, prevention, and remediation capabilities.”

The alliance between Trustwave and Cybereason is a unique industry example of fusing elite security talent and proprietary threat intelligence, with true technology innovation. Trustwave will continue its leadership role helping enterprises fill security gaps where needed or building and fully managing security programs from the ground up through strategic partnerships with progressive technology providers.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading cyber defense platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all powered by its proprietary data analytics platform. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, having raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.


© Business Wire 2019
