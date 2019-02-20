Trustwave : and Cybereason Forge Alliance to Bolster Managed Endpoint Security

Trustwave today announced a strategic alliance with Cybereason to
further strengthen Trustwave
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Endpoints, a comprehensive
managed security service designed to protect organizations against
advanced endpoint threats. The alliance addresses an industry-wide
initiative to greatly reduce dwell time of advanced cyber threats that
quietly lie dormant on endpoints for the purpose of launching future
attacks across the enterprise.
Spearheaded and delivered by Trustwave
SpiderLabs, a premier team of threat hunters, forensic
investigators, incident responders and ethical hackers, Trustwave MDR
for Endpoints has incorporated the technologies of the Cybereason
Defense Platform to include a leading-edge Endpoint Detection and
Response (EDR) solution, Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV),
anti-ransomware and fileless malware protection, all in a single
integrated agent. Trustwave will take advantage of Cybereason’s
proprietary AI-powered data analytics engine and built-in forensic
capabilities to correlate data attributes and behavior with potential
threats. The heightened correlation will assist in rapidly pinpointing
suspicious activities that may require further investigation or
annihilation of attacks already in progress.
Cybereason’s integrated single agent approach to EDR and NGAV adds
unparalleled multi-layered identification and protection against known
and unknown malware and ransomware variants at the endpoint. From there,
deeper analysis of dubious events can be initiated and cross referenced
using up-to-the-second threat intelligence obtained from the Trustwave
global network of Advanced
Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) and the Trustwave
SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a state-of-the-art cyber-command center,
to help ensure effective measures against threats are immediately taken.
“The pervasiveness of endpoint devices connecting to the enterprise has
significantly increased the attack surface and likelihood of breach
incidents,” said Chris Schueler, senior vice president of managed
security services at Trustwave. “As cybercriminals work tirelessly
evolving methods for gaining footholds into organizations, security
teams must respond by improving efficiency and accuracy for detecting
these threats. Through our alliance with Cybereason, our threat hunters
and digital forensic teams will add to their arsenal a new level of
behavioral analytics to extend and magnify their abilities for quickly
finding those proverbial needles in the haystack.”
“Cybereason recognizes that one of the greatest risks facing today’s
cybersecurity teams is the lack of technology specifically designed to
empower defenders. This new partnership is a testament to the continued
investments we are making with partners, to drive value for customers,”
said Yonatan Striem-Amit, co-founder and chief technology officer at
Cybereason. “Our strategic alliance enables Trustwave’s teams to deliver
more efficacious outcomes for their customers, by leveraging a high
degree of automation, prevention, and remediation capabilities.”
The alliance between Trustwave and Cybereason is a unique industry
example of fusing elite security talent and proprietary threat
intelligence, with true technology innovation. Trustwave will continue
its leadership role helping enterprises fill security gaps where needed
or building and fully managing security programs from the ground up
through strategic partnerships with progressive technology providers.
About Cybereason
Cybereason, creators of the leading cyber defense platform, gives the
advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to
cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR),
next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all
powered by its proprietary data analytics platform. The Cybereason suite
of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency
and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately
held, having raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered
in Boston, with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.
About Trustwave
Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services
provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce
security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security
services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and
cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital
transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global
security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries.
For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005068/en/